Second Fiji front-rower suspended for red card at Women’s Rugby World Cup

EXETER, England (AP) — Fiji lost a second front-rower to suspension at the Women’s Rugby World Cup after hooker Bitila…

EXETER, England (AP) — Fiji lost a second front-rower to suspension at the Women’s Rugby World Cup after hooker Bitila Tawake was issued a four-game ban on Tuesday.

Tawake received a 20-minute red card for a dangerous shoulder-to-head tackle on Scotland counterpart Elis Martin on Saturday in Manchester.

A fast-track disciplinary hearing on Sunday set a three-game suspension but Tawake did not accept it, prompting a full in-person hearing on Monday. That panel suspended her for four games, the fourth forfeited if she completes World Rugby’s tackle school.

But Tawake will miss Fijiana’s last pool match against Wales on Saturday in Exeter. Losing to Scotland 29-15 eliminated Fiji from quarterfinals contention.

Teammate Bulou Vasuturaga got a three-game suspension last week after her red card for a dangerous high tackle against Canada in the opening round of pool games.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.