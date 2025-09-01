Seattle plays Los Angeles after Ogwumike’s 20-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (18-20, 7-13 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (22-19, 11-11 Western Conference) Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Los Angeles Sparks (18-20, 7-13 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (22-19, 11-11 Western Conference)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Storm -6.5; over/under is 174.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm hosts the Los Angeles Sparks after Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points in the Seattle Storm’s 79-69 win against the Chicago Sky.

The Storm are 11-11 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is second in the Western Conference with 21.4 assists per game led by Skylar Diggins averaging 6.0.

The Sparks are 7-13 in conference play. Los Angeles is sixth in the WNBA with 20.7 assists per game led by Kelsey Plum averaging 5.8.

Seattle scores 82.4 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 88.0 Los Angeles gives up. Los Angeles has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of Seattle have averaged.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Sparks won the last meeting 94-91 on Aug. 11. Plum scored 20 points to help lead the Sparks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Williams is averaging 12 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Storm. Ogwumike is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Dearica Hamby is averaging 17.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sparks. Plum is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 84.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Sparks: 5-5, averaging 85.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

Sparks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.