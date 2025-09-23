PITTSBURGH (AP) — Scotty Bowman and Ron Francis headline the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Hall of Fame class of 2025. Bowman, the…

Bowman, the NHL’s all-time winningest coach, and Francis, the league’s fifth all-time leading scorer, were both important members of the Pittsburgh teams of the early 1990s that claimed the franchise’s first two Stanley Cups.

The duo, both of whom are in the Hockey Hall of Fame, will be joined by forward Kevin Stevens and former coach/general manager Eddie Johnston during an on-ice ceremony when the Penguins host Columbus on Oct. 25.

All four inductees played a role in Pittsburgh becoming one of the league’s marquee attractions during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Johnston was the general manager when the Penguins drafted Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux with the first overall pick in 1984 and later served as the club’s head coach from 1993-97.

Bowman was Pittsburgh’s director of player personnel during the 1990-91 season, during which he helped the club bring in a series of veterans — including Francis — to round out a roster ready to compete for a title. Bowman took over as head coach in 1991 after Bob Johnson was forced to step down because of a brain cancer diagnosis shortly after leading the Penguins to a championship.

Pittsburgh won its second straight Stanley Cup in 1992 with Bowman behind the bench. He then guided the Penguins to the Presidents’ Trophy in 1992-93 but exited the following offseason in a contract dispute.

Francis spent eight seasons in Pittsburgh after coming over in a trade with the Hartford Whalers. He scored 164 goals to go with 449 assists with the Penguins, adding another 100 points in the playoffs.

Stevens was a three-time All-Star across his two stints in Pittsburgh, scoring 260 goals and adding 295 assists in 522 games with the club.

