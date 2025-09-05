Scherzer pushed back a day by Blue Jays. Santander could start rehab assignment on Tuesday

Toronto flipped its starting rotation against the New York Yankees this weekend and will start Chris Bassitt on Saturday and…

Toronto flipped its starting rotation against the New York Yankees this weekend and will start Chris Bassitt on Saturday and Max Scherzer on Sunday.

Scherzer, a 41-year-old right-hander, left his outing against Milwaukee last Sunday because of back tightness.

“Just wanted to give Max an extra day with the upper back thing feeling better. He threw a side yesterday,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said before Friday night’s series opener against the Yankees.

A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Scherzer is 5-2 with a 4.11 ERA in 13 starts and is 4-1 with a 3.36 ERA since Aug. 1. He was sidelined between March 29 and June 25 by right thumb inflammation.

Bassitt, a 36-year-old right-hander, is 11-7 with a 4.10 ERA.

“After Max’s last start he was kind of ready for it if need be and should be good to go,” Schneider said.

Seeking its first division title since 2015, Toronto entered the series with a three-game AL East lead over New York.

Anthony Santander could return this month

Schneider said outfielder Anthony Santander, sidelined since May 29 by a partially dislocated left shoulder, could start a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment on Tuesday with Buffalo.

“Tony’s here through the weekend ramping up right-handed,” Schenider said of the switch-hitter. “Didn’t want to get him playing in games ’til he was a little more comfortable right-handed.”

After signing a $92.5 million, five-year contract, Santander was hitting .179 with six homers and 18 RBIs before going on the IL. He hurt his shoulder when he tumbled over a low fence at Anaheim in the sixth inning in May 8 in an unsuccessful try for a Tim Anderson foul ball. Santander was replaced in the ninth inning, returned May 13 and hit .122 (5 for 41) with two RBIs in 14 games before going on the IL.

Bullpen moves

Toronto recalled right-hander Braydon Fisher recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and optioned right-hander Dillon Tate to the Bisons.

