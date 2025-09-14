Scheffler wins at Silverado in Ryder Cup prep. Hull takes advantage of Thitikul’s meltdown on LPGA

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler wanted to stay sharp ahead of the Ryder Cup and the world’s No. 1…

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler wanted to stay sharp ahead of the Ryder Cup and the world’s No. 1 player looked every bit of that Sunday, closing with a 5-under 67 to win the Procore Championship for his sixth PGA Tour victory of the year.

Scheffler made up a two-shot deficit on Ryder Cup teammate Ben Griffin, who was poised to force a playoff until he three-putted the par-5 18th from 60 feet for par to finish one behind.

Griffin, who started the final round with three straight birdies, shot a 70. He had a birdie putt from 5 feet on the 18th that caught the left edge and spun away. It was the second time this year he has finished runner-up to the world’s No. 1 player.

Scheffler was one of the players who earlier in the year targeted the Procore Championship as a good spot for the Ryder Cup team to play so they could avoid the mistake of two years ago when all but two of them had a month off.

Scheffler made up eight shots on Griffin over the weekend with a 64-67 finish. It was his 19th career victory on the PGA Tour.

There were plenty of fans, the largest crowd Silverado has seen since the tournament moved to wine country in 2014. And most of them were with Scheffler, who joined Tiger Woods as the only players to have at least six wins in back-to-back seasons in the last 40 years.

Auburn junior Jackson Koivun, the No. 1 amateur in the world who played in the final group, was two shots behind with seven holes to play when he took a soft bogey on the par-5 12th and then bogeyed the 13th when he went long of the green. Koivun closed with a 71 and tied for fourth.

LPGA Tour

MAINEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Charley Hull took advantage of top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul’s final-hole putting meltdown to win the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Thitikul — a stroke ahead after Hull bogeyed the par-4 17th — four-putted the par-5 18th from about 50 feet, missing a 5-footer and a 3-foot comebacker. Hull two-putted from about 30 feet, making a 2-footer for the victory.

Fighting ankle and back issues, Hull closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 20-under 268 at TPC River’s Bend. The 29-year-old English player won her third LPGA Tour title and first since 2022. She also has four victories on the Ladies European Tour.

Thitikul matched Hull with a 68. The Thai star — the winner in May at Liberty National in New Jersey, missed a chance to become the first multiple winner on the tour this season.

Lottie Woad of England was third at 18 under after a 66.

European Tour

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Alex Noren turned a bad shot into a playoff victory, chipping from short of a stream to 3 feet for birdie on the par-5 18th hole at Wentworth to beat Adrien Saddier of France and win the BMW PGA Championship for the second time.

Both closed with a 4-under 68, two shots ahead of Aaron Rai and Patrick Reed.

In the playoff on the par-5 18th, Saddier found a tough lie left of the green. Noren hit fairway metal heavy and feared it would go into the stream. It was so bad it came up short of the water, leaving him a good lie in thick grass.

Noren now has won twice in his last three starts on the European Tour — he won the British Masters three weeks ago at The Belfry. He won for the 12th time on the European Tour and should move into the top 20 in the world ranking.

Rory McIlroy closed with a 65 for his best round of the week to tie for 20th. Jon Rahm, winless this year on LIV Golf and the majors, shot 66 to tie for 13th.

PGA Tour Champions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Retief Goosen won the Sanford International for his fourth career PGA Tour Champions title, shooting a 3-under 67 for a two-stroke victory over Bo Van Pelt.

Goosen finished at 13-under 197 at Minnehaha Country Club. The 56-year-old South African star — the 2001 and 2004 U.S. Open champion — won for the first time since The Galleri Classic in March 2024.

Van Pelt finished with a 68.

Ernie Els (73) and Darren Clarke (68) tied for third at 8 under. Charles Schwab Cup leader Miguel Angel Jimenez was 7 under after a 71.

Korn Ferry Tour

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Zach Bauchou won the Simmons Bank Open for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, shooting his third straight 6-under 64 for a two-stroke victory and a spot on the PGA Tour next season.

Bauchou finished at a tournament-record 23-under 257 at Vanderbilt Legends Club. The 29-year-old former Oklahoma State player win is his 55th career tour start. She jumped from 30th to seventh in the season standings to wrap up a PGA Tour card.

Austin Hitt was second after a 65. Patrick Welch had a 63 to finish third at 19 under.

Other tours

Melanie Green won the Guardian Championship in Prattville, Alabama, for her second Espon Tour victory of the year, beating 17-year-old amateur Gianna Clemente with a par on the fifth hole of a playoff. Green and Clemente each shot 4-under 68 to finish at 13 under. … Kazuki Higa started with four straight birdies and closed with a 4-under 68 for a one-shot victory in the Shinhan Donghae Open for his eighth career Japan Golf Tour title. Richard T. Lee of Canada and Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe tied for second at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in South Korea. The tournament was co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour. … Shina Kanazawa capped off a dream week in her hometown of Ibaraki. She closed with a 1-under 71 and won with a par on the first playoff hole against Shiho Kuwaki to capture her first title in the Sony JLPGA Championship, the biggest of the five majors on the Japan LPGA schedule. … Alice Hewson of England defended her title in the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, closing with a 4-under 67 for a five-shot victory. It was Hewson’s fourth career title on the Ladies European Tour. … Michael Brennan won ATB Classic in Alberta for his third PGA Tour Americas victory in his last four starts. The former Wake Forest player closed with an 4-under 68 to finish at 19-under 269. He opened with a 61. Derek Hitchner was a stroke back after a 69. … Haydn Porteous shot a 2-under 71 for a one-shot victory in the Vodacom Origins of Golf on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa, which was shortened to 36 holes … Shinsil Bang finished with a 5-under 67 for a one-shot victory in the OK Savings Bank-OK Man Open on the Korea LPGA. … J.C. Ritchie closed with a 5-under 66 for a one-shot victory in the Portugal Open on the Challenge Tour.

