Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Auburn Hills Avondale 34, Pontiac 14
Detroit Cass Tech 27, Detroit King 22
Ecorse 18, Warren Michigan Collegiate 16
Indian River-Inland Lakes 52, Holton 0
Ishpeming 52, Munising 14
Newberry 42, St Ignace 28
Royal Oak Shrine 48, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 0
Traverse City St Francis 64, Grayling 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.