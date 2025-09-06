Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Archangels def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-6, 25-10, 25-21 Gering def. Sterling, Colo., 28-26, 23-25, 25-18, 25-12 Lincoln Pius X…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Archangels def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-6, 25-10, 25-21

Gering def. Sterling, Colo., 28-26, 23-25, 25-18, 25-12

Lincoln Pius X def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-15, 20-25, 25-17, 25-17

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Perkins County, 25-22, 25-14, 25-23

Sidney def. Brush, Colo., 25-6, 25-16, 25-12

Wauneta-Palisade def. Cheylin, Kan., 25-17, 25-13, 25-17

Beatrice Tournament=

Aurora def. Superior, 25-16, 25-12

Elkhorn def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-16, 25-15

Grand Island Northwest def. Beatrice, 25-9, 25-16

Waverly def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-12, 25-15

Consolation Semifinal=

Beatrice def. Superior, 25-17, 25-19

Omaha Duchesne def. Lincoln Northwest, 14-25, 25-21, 25-22

Semifinal=

Grand Island Northwest def. Aurora, 30-28, 22-25, 25-14

Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-16, 31-29

Fifth Place=

Omaha Duchesne def. Beatrice, 25-13, 25-16

Third Place=

Aurora def. Elkhorn, 25-21, 25-16

Championship=

Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-23, 25-18

Blair Tournament=

Blair def. Omaha Burke, 25-18, 25-19

Blair def. Omaha Gross, 25-13, 25-11

Blair def. Omaha North, 25-12, 25-19

Omaha Burke def. Omaha North, 25-13, 26-24

Omaha Gross def. Omaha Burke, 26-24, 25-15

Omaha Gross def. Omaha North, 25-12, 25-19

Freeman Invitational=

Pool A=

Freeman def. Deshler, 25-11, 25-11

Freeman def. Johnson-Brock, 25-10, 25-22

Johnson-Brock def. Deshler, 25-22, 25-16

Pool B=

Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 25-9, 25-9

Elmwood-Murdock def. Diller-Odell, 25-11, 25-11

Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 25-5, 25-11

Fifth Place=

Deshler def. Sterling, 25-15, 25-15

Third Place=

Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-23, 25-21

Championship=

Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17

Gillette Invitational=

Gold Bracket=

Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. Scottsbluff, 25-16, 25-20

Hartington-Newcastle Quad=

Hartington-Newcastle def. Osmond, 26-24, 25-18

Hartington-Newcastle def. St Mary’s, 25-16, 31-29

Omaha Nation def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-19, 25-23

St Mary’s def. Omaha Nation, 25-22, 25-18

St Mary’s def. Osmond, 25-19, 25-11

Jean Groth Volleyball Classic=

Bronze Bracket=

Bancroft-Rosalie def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-22

Bancroft-Rosalie def. West Point-Beemer, 25-11, 26-24

Pender def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-13, 25-16

Pender def. Wakefield, 25-11, 25-22

West Point-Beemer def. Pender, 25-21, 26-24

West Point-Beemer def. Wakefield, 25-16, 25-23

Silver Bracket=

Bergan def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-15, 26-24, 25-15

Bergan def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-14, 25-18

Bergan def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-15, 25-17

Lutheran Northeast def. Tekamah-Herman, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18

Lutheran Northeast def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-17, 27-25

Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 25-11

Gold Bracket=

Guardian Angels def. North Bend Central, 25-22, 25-21

Guardian Angels def. Wayne, 25-18, 25-21

Oakland-Craig def. Guardian Angels, 25-23, 25-22

Oakland-Craig def. North Bend Central, 25-14, 25-14

Oakland-Craig def. Wayne, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16

Wayne def. North Bend Central, 25-13, 22-25, 25-23

Lexington Invitational=

Broken Bow def. Central Valley, 25-23, 25-22

Holdrege def. Hastings, 25-15, 25-9

Lexington def. Hershey, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17

St Paul def. Chase County, 25-17, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal=

Hershey def. Hastings, 25-11, 26-24

Semifinal=

Holdrege def. Lexington, 25-20, 25-8

St Paul def. Broken Bow, 25-19, 25-21

Seventh Place=

Hastings def. Chase County, 25-15, 25-14

Third Place=

Broken Bow def. Lexington, 14-25, 25-17, 25-17

Championship=

St Paul def. Holdrege, 25-23, 25-20

Millard West Tournament=

Pool A=

Lincoln North Star def. Fremont, 25-18, 25-14

Lincoln North Star def. Millard West, 25-22, 25-21

Millard West def. Fremont, 25-12, 25-15

Pool B=

Elkhorn South def. Bennington, 20-25, 25-16, 31-29

Sioux Falls O’Gorman, S.D. def. Bennington, 25-20, 24-26, 25-20

Bronze=

Bennington def. Fremont, 25-10, 25-6

Silver=

Millard West def. Elkhorn South, 26-24, 25-23

Gold=

Lincoln North Star def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, S.D., 21-25, 25-18, 26-24

Shamrock Invitational=

Columbus Lakeview def. Bishop Neumann, 25-19, 25-20

David City def. Columbus Scotus, 25-16, 25-12

Norfolk Catholic def. Platteview, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21

Pierce def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-19, 25-21

Consolation Semifinal=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 26-24, 25-13

Platteview def. Bishop Neumann, 16-25, 25-23, 27-25

Semifinal=

David City def. Pierce, 25-22, 25-14

Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20

Seventh Place=

Bishop Neumann def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-14, 25-14

Fifth Place=

Platteview def. Columbus Scotus, 13-25, 25-21, 25-12

Third Place=

Columbus Lakeview def. Pierce, 27-25, 25-19

Championship=

Norfolk Catholic def. David City, 25-23, 26-24

St. Thomas Aquinas Triangular=

Omaha Skutt def. St. Teresa’s Academy, Mo., 21-25, 25-17, 25-16

Omaha Skutt def. St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan., 25-17, 25-23

Syracuse Triangular=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Douglas County West, 25-18, 25-19

Ashland-Greenwood def. Syracuse, 25-19, 25-16

Douglas County West def. Syracuse, 29-27, 25-18

Wahoo Invitational=

Pool A=

Lincoln Standing Bear def. Ord, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19

Lincoln Standing Bear def. Wahoo, 25-17, 25-9

Wahoo def. Ord, 25-14, 25-15

Pool B=

Lincoln Christian def. Yutan, 25-18, 27-25

Omaha Concordia def. Lincoln Christian, 25-16, 25-15

Omaha Concordia def. Yutan, 25-21, 25-15

Fifth Place=

Yutan def. Ord, 25-11, 25-15

Third Place=

Wahoo def. Lincoln Christian, 25-23, 25-21

Championship=

Lincoln Standing Bear def. Omaha Concordia, 27-25, 25-22

Weeping Water Tournament=

Pool A=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Southern, 25-21, 26-24

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Weeping Water, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-15, 25-22

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Southern, 25-18, 25-12

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Weeping Water, 25-15, 25-23

Southern def. Weeping Water, 25-17, 25-16

Pool B=

Auburn def. Fort Calhoun, 25-22, 29-27

Auburn def. Wilber-Clatonia, 21-25, 25-23, 25-13

Fort Calhoun def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 25-21

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Auburn, 25-22, 25-17

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Fort Calhoun, 20-25, 25-21, 25-18

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-27, 27-25, 25-16

Seventh Place=

Wilber-Clatonia def. Weeping Water, 25-23, 25-15

Fifth Place=

Fort Calhoun def. Southern, 25-13, 25-18

Third Place=

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-22, 25-21

Championship=

Auburn def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-19, 25-17

