Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Archangels def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-6, 25-10, 25-21
Gering def. Sterling, Colo., 28-26, 23-25, 25-18, 25-12
Lincoln Pius X def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-15, 20-25, 25-17, 25-17
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Perkins County, 25-22, 25-14, 25-23
Sidney def. Brush, Colo., 25-6, 25-16, 25-12
Wauneta-Palisade def. Cheylin, Kan., 25-17, 25-13, 25-17
Beatrice Tournament=
Aurora def. Superior, 25-16, 25-12
Elkhorn def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-16, 25-15
Grand Island Northwest def. Beatrice, 25-9, 25-16
Waverly def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-12, 25-15
Consolation Semifinal=
Beatrice def. Superior, 25-17, 25-19
Omaha Duchesne def. Lincoln Northwest, 14-25, 25-21, 25-22
Semifinal=
Grand Island Northwest def. Aurora, 30-28, 22-25, 25-14
Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-16, 31-29
Fifth Place=
Omaha Duchesne def. Beatrice, 25-13, 25-16
Third Place=
Aurora def. Elkhorn, 25-21, 25-16
Championship=
Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-23, 25-18
Blair Tournament=
Blair def. Omaha Burke, 25-18, 25-19
Blair def. Omaha Gross, 25-13, 25-11
Blair def. Omaha North, 25-12, 25-19
Omaha Burke def. Omaha North, 25-13, 26-24
Omaha Gross def. Omaha Burke, 26-24, 25-15
Omaha Gross def. Omaha North, 25-12, 25-19
Freeman Invitational=
Pool A=
Freeman def. Deshler, 25-11, 25-11
Freeman def. Johnson-Brock, 25-10, 25-22
Johnson-Brock def. Deshler, 25-22, 25-16
Pool B=
Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 25-9, 25-9
Elmwood-Murdock def. Diller-Odell, 25-11, 25-11
Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 25-5, 25-11
Fifth Place=
Deshler def. Sterling, 25-15, 25-15
Third Place=
Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-23, 25-21
Championship=
Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17
Gillette Invitational=
Gold Bracket=
Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. Scottsbluff, 25-16, 25-20
Hartington-Newcastle Quad=
Hartington-Newcastle def. Osmond, 26-24, 25-18
Hartington-Newcastle def. St Mary’s, 25-16, 31-29
Omaha Nation def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-19, 25-23
St Mary’s def. Omaha Nation, 25-22, 25-18
St Mary’s def. Osmond, 25-19, 25-11
Jean Groth Volleyball Classic=
Bronze Bracket=
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-22
Bancroft-Rosalie def. West Point-Beemer, 25-11, 26-24
Pender def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-13, 25-16
Pender def. Wakefield, 25-11, 25-22
West Point-Beemer def. Pender, 25-21, 26-24
West Point-Beemer def. Wakefield, 25-16, 25-23
Silver Bracket=
Bergan def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-15, 26-24, 25-15
Bergan def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-14, 25-18
Bergan def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-15, 25-17
Lutheran Northeast def. Tekamah-Herman, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18
Lutheran Northeast def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-17, 27-25
Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 25-11
Gold Bracket=
Guardian Angels def. North Bend Central, 25-22, 25-21
Guardian Angels def. Wayne, 25-18, 25-21
Oakland-Craig def. Guardian Angels, 25-23, 25-22
Oakland-Craig def. North Bend Central, 25-14, 25-14
Oakland-Craig def. Wayne, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16
Wayne def. North Bend Central, 25-13, 22-25, 25-23
Lexington Invitational=
Broken Bow def. Central Valley, 25-23, 25-22
Holdrege def. Hastings, 25-15, 25-9
Lexington def. Hershey, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17
St Paul def. Chase County, 25-17, 25-22
Consolation Semifinal=
Hershey def. Hastings, 25-11, 26-24
Semifinal=
Holdrege def. Lexington, 25-20, 25-8
St Paul def. Broken Bow, 25-19, 25-21
Seventh Place=
Hastings def. Chase County, 25-15, 25-14
Third Place=
Broken Bow def. Lexington, 14-25, 25-17, 25-17
Championship=
St Paul def. Holdrege, 25-23, 25-20
Millard West Tournament=
Pool A=
Lincoln North Star def. Fremont, 25-18, 25-14
Lincoln North Star def. Millard West, 25-22, 25-21
Millard West def. Fremont, 25-12, 25-15
Pool B=
Elkhorn South def. Bennington, 20-25, 25-16, 31-29
Sioux Falls O’Gorman, S.D. def. Bennington, 25-20, 24-26, 25-20
Bronze=
Bennington def. Fremont, 25-10, 25-6
Silver=
Millard West def. Elkhorn South, 26-24, 25-23
Gold=
Lincoln North Star def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, S.D., 21-25, 25-18, 26-24
Shamrock Invitational=
Columbus Lakeview def. Bishop Neumann, 25-19, 25-20
David City def. Columbus Scotus, 25-16, 25-12
Norfolk Catholic def. Platteview, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21
Pierce def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-19, 25-21
Consolation Semifinal=
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 26-24, 25-13
Platteview def. Bishop Neumann, 16-25, 25-23, 27-25
Semifinal=
David City def. Pierce, 25-22, 25-14
Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20
Seventh Place=
Bishop Neumann def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-14, 25-14
Fifth Place=
Platteview def. Columbus Scotus, 13-25, 25-21, 25-12
Third Place=
Columbus Lakeview def. Pierce, 27-25, 25-19
Championship=
Norfolk Catholic def. David City, 25-23, 26-24
St. Thomas Aquinas Triangular=
Omaha Skutt def. St. Teresa’s Academy, Mo., 21-25, 25-17, 25-16
Omaha Skutt def. St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan., 25-17, 25-23
Syracuse Triangular=
Ashland-Greenwood def. Douglas County West, 25-18, 25-19
Ashland-Greenwood def. Syracuse, 25-19, 25-16
Douglas County West def. Syracuse, 29-27, 25-18
Wahoo Invitational=
Pool A=
Lincoln Standing Bear def. Ord, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19
Lincoln Standing Bear def. Wahoo, 25-17, 25-9
Wahoo def. Ord, 25-14, 25-15
Pool B=
Lincoln Christian def. Yutan, 25-18, 27-25
Omaha Concordia def. Lincoln Christian, 25-16, 25-15
Omaha Concordia def. Yutan, 25-21, 25-15
Fifth Place=
Yutan def. Ord, 25-11, 25-15
Third Place=
Wahoo def. Lincoln Christian, 25-23, 25-21
Championship=
Lincoln Standing Bear def. Omaha Concordia, 27-25, 25-22
Weeping Water Tournament=
Pool A=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Southern, 25-21, 26-24
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Weeping Water, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-15, 25-22
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Southern, 25-18, 25-12
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Weeping Water, 25-15, 25-23
Southern def. Weeping Water, 25-17, 25-16
Pool B=
Auburn def. Fort Calhoun, 25-22, 29-27
Auburn def. Wilber-Clatonia, 21-25, 25-23, 25-13
Fort Calhoun def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 25-21
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Auburn, 25-22, 25-17
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Fort Calhoun, 20-25, 25-21, 25-18
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-27, 27-25, 25-16
Seventh Place=
Wilber-Clatonia def. Weeping Water, 25-23, 25-15
Fifth Place=
Fort Calhoun def. Southern, 25-13, 25-18
Third Place=
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-22, 25-21
Championship=
Auburn def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-19, 25-17
