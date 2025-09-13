San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies Saturday

Colorado Rockies (41-107, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (80-68, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Colorado Rockies (41-107, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (80-68, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Bradley Blalock (0-0); Padres: Dylan Cease (7-11, 4.71 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 195 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -368, Rockies +289; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

San Diego is 80-68 overall and 45-28 at home. The Padres are 21-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Colorado has a 41-107 record overall and an 18-55 record on the road. The Rockies have a 26-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Padres lead the season series 8-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 24 home runs while slugging .458. Luis Arraez is 10 for 36 with a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has 25 doubles, four triples and 30 home runs for the Rockies. Jordan Beck is 10 for 36 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rockies: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Padres: David Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Chase Dollander: day-to-day (knee), Luis Peralta: 15-Day IL (hip), Warming Bernabel: 7-Day IL (concussion), Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.