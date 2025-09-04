Sam Kerr to return after more than a year out with ACL injury

LONDON (AP) — Sam Kerr is set to make her first appearance for Chelsea since January 2024 after recovering from…

LONDON (AP) — Sam Kerr is set to make her first appearance for Chelsea since January 2024 after recovering from ACL damage.

The 31-year-old Australia international will be in the squad for Chelsea’s first Women’s Super League game of the season against Manchester City on Friday, coach Sonia Bompastor said.

“We don’t know yet if she will start or not, but she’s in the squad,” Bompastor said Thursday. “She’s been training well, she’s physically in a good position, and she’s also mentally in a good place.

“It’s nice for me to have her in the squad with her leadership experience, but at the same time, we have to be patient with her because she’s been away from the pitch for a long time.”

Kerr is regarded as one of the best players in the world and has helped Chelsea win five WSL titles.

Defending champion Chelsea will be without injured England players Lucy Bronze and Lauren James, while Mayra Ramirez is also sidelined.

