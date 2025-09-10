Salaun leads Golden State against Minnesota after 22-point game

Golden State Valkyries (23-20, 9-14 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (33-10, 19-4 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Golden State Valkyries (23-20, 9-14 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (33-10, 19-4 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries visits the Minnesota Lynx after Janelle Salaun scored 22 points in the Valkyries’ 74-73 loss to the Seattle Storm.

The Lynx are 19-4 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has the WNBA’s top-scoring offense averaging 86.4 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Valkyries are 9-14 in conference play. Golden State is the leader in the Western Conference giving up just 76.4 points per game while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

Minnesota’s average of 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Golden State allows. Golden State has shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Lynx won 78-72 in the last matchup on Sept. 7. Natisha Hiedeman led the Lynx with 24 points, and Salaun led the Valkyries with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is averaging 13.8 points and 6.2 assists for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier is averaging 23 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

Salaun is averaging 11.5 points for the Valkyries. Veronica Burton is averaging 14.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 5-5, averaging 84.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Valkyries: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Valkyries: Kayla Thornton: out for season (knee), Tiffany Hayes: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

