Saggese leads Cardinals against the Brewers after 4-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (72-75, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (89-58, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (6-13, 5.28 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Brewers: Quinn Priester (12-2, 3.25 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -187, Cardinals +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers after Thomas Saggese’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

Milwaukee has a 46-26 record in home games and an 89-58 record overall. The Brewers have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .260.

St. Louis is 31-41 in road games and 72-75 overall. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 4.26 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 27 home runs while slugging .460. Brice Turang is 13 for 38 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Masyn Winn has 27 doubles, nine home runs and 51 RBIs for the Cardinals. Ivan Herrera is 8 for 34 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .274 batting average, 4.19 ERA, even run differential

Cardinals: 4-6, .207 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (back tightness), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Masyn Winn: day-to-day (knee), John King: 15-Day IL (back), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

