Ryder Cup stars in Scotland as PGA Tour resumes its fall schedule in Mississippi

European Tour

DUNHILL LINKS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: St. Andrews, Scotland.

Courses: St. Andrews (Yardage: 7,318. Par: 72): Carnoustie GL (Yardage: 7,407. Par: 72.); Kingsbarns GL (Yardage: 7,227. Par: 72).

Prize money: $5 million. Winner’s share: $833,333.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Tyrrell Hatton.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Europe won the Ryder Cup, 15-13.

Notes: Four players from Europe’s winning Ryder Cup team are in the field, led by defending Dunhill Links champion Tyrrell Hatton. Also playing are Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre, assuming he didn’t get lost in New York on Monday. … Both parents of Fitzpatrick are in the pro-am portion of the tournament. He will play with his father, and brother Alex will be playing with their mom. … Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson are among 17 players from Saudi’s LIV Golf League in the field. It’s a popular tournament because of the pro-am over three famous links in Scotland. … Tony Finau, Aldrich Potgieter and Harry Hall are in the field after their PGA Tour season is over. … Hatton’s victory last year counted as points toward making the Ryder Cup team. He was among six qualifiers, though he likely would have been a captain’s pick.

Next week: Spanish Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA Tour

SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Jackson, Mississippi.

Course: Country Club of Jackson. Yardage: 7,461. Par: 72.

Prize money: $6 million. Winner’s share: $1,080,000.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Kevin Yu.

FedEx Cup champion: Tommy Fleetwood.

Last tournament: Scottie Scheffler won the Procore Championship.

Notes: This is the second of seven Fall Series tournaments with weak fields mainly for players trying to finish in the top 100 in the FedEx Cup to retain full cards for next year. … This is the final year of the title sponsorship for the tournament. … Rasmus Hojgaard goes from a Ryder Cup victory in his debut to Mississippi to battle for his PGA Tour card. He is No. 87 in the FedEx Cup. Twin brother Nicolai, who also was at Bethpage Black, is also in the field at No. 74. … Presidents Cup captain Brandt Snedeker, an assistant at the Ryder Cup, is playing. He is at No. 120 in the FedEx Cup and in danger of losing his card. … Also trying to keep full privileges is Matt Kuchar at No. 115. … Max Homa failed to qualify for the postseason and already has his card locked up. He needs to finish in the top 100 to get into The Players Championship. … Akshay Bhatia at No. 34 is the highest-ranked player in the field.

Next week: Baycurrent Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA Tour

LOTTE CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Honolulu.

Course: Hoakalei CC. Yardage: 6,566. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3 million. Winner’s share: $450,000.

Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: A Lim Kim.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

Last tournament: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship was declared unofficial because only 18 holes were played because of rain.

Notes: Nelly Korda is playing for the first time since her runner-up finish in 2021. Coming off a seven-win season, Korda has not won this year and has lost her No. 1 ranking to Jeeno Thitikul, who is not playing this week. … This is the only LPGA tournament with a Wednesday start to end on Saturday. … This is the final event before the LPGA begins its second Asia swing, featuring five straight weeks in Shanghai, South Korea, Malaysia and Japan. Also in there is the International Crown team championship. … The LPGA returns to the the U.S. mainland on Nov. 13, two weeks before Thanksgiving. … Charley Hull is coming off a win in Ohio. She is playing in Hawaii for the first time since 2019. … The LPGA has had a different winner in all 24 of its official tournaments this year. … Brooke Henderson, who already won her national open this year in Canada, is in the field as a two-time winner of the tournament.

Next week: Buick LPGA Shanghai.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

PGA Tour Champions

CONSTELLATION FURYK & FRIENDS

Site: Jacksonville, Florida.

Course: Timuquana Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,005. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.1 million. Winner’s share: $315,000.

Television: Friday-Saturday, 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Rocco Mediate.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last tournament: Doug Barron won the Pure Insurance Championship.

Notes: The popular tournament is in its final year at Timuquana, a Donald Ross-design along the St. John’s River across from the Jacksonville skyline. … Ryder Cup vice captains Thomas Bjorn and Jose Maria Olazabal were on the plane together from New York to Jacksonville to play on the PGA Tour Champions. Other past Ryder Cup captains on the same flight were Corey Pavin and Tom Lehman. … Jim Furyk is playing for the first time since hip replacement surgery in April. He is the tournament host along with his wife, Tabitha, and was in New York last week as an assistant to Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley. … The tournament moves next year to Ocean Hammock in Palm Coast, Florida. … Bernhard Langer broke his age three straight days to win on the European Legends Tour last week in Germany. The 68-year-old has yet to win on the PGA Tour Champions, putting his record streak in danger.

Next week: SAS Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

Korn Ferry Tour

COMPLIANCE SOLUTIONS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Owasso, Oklahoma.

Course: The Patriot GC. Yardage: 7,120. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $270,000.

Television: Thursday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-4 p.m. (NBC Sports app); Sunday, 2-4 p.m. (NBC Sports app).

Previous winner: John Pak.

Points leader: Johnny Keefer.

Last tournament: John VanDerLaan won the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

Next week: Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

___

Other tours

Epson Tour: Epson Tour Championship, Indian Wells GC (Celebrity), Indian Wells, California. Previous winner: Heather Lin. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Vantelin Tokai Classic, Miyoshi CC (West), Aichi, Japan. Defending champion: Takahiro Hataji. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Asian Tour: Jakarta International Championship, Damai Indah Golf (PIK), Jakarta, Indonesia. Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 a.m. (NBC Sports app); Saturday-Sunday, 12-4 a.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Richard T. Lee. Online: https://asiantour.com/

USGA: U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur, Monterey Peninsula CC (Dunes), Pebble Beach, California. Defending champion: Hana Ryskova. Online: https://championships.usga.org/

Japan LPGA: Japan Women’s Open, Cherry Hills GC, Hyogo, Japan. Previous winner: Rio Takeda. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Songbu Construction-Koreit Championship, Iksan CC, Iksan, South Korea. Defending champion: Minbyeol Kim. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

___

