Ryder Cup rosters for Bethpage Black

Rosters for the 45th Ryder Cup matches on Sept. 26-28 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York (c-captain’s pick):

Europe

Captain: Luke Donald

c-Ludvig Aberg, Sweden

c-Matt Fitzpatrick, England

Tommy Fleetwood, England

Tyrrell Hatton, England

Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark

c-Viktor Hovland, Norway

c-Shane Lowry, Ireland

Robert MacIntyre, Scotland

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland

c-Jon Rahm, Spain

Justin Rose, England

c-Sepp Straka, Austria

United States

Captain: Keegan Bradley

c-Sam Burns

c-Patrick Cantlay

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English

c-Ben Griffin

Russell Henley

c-Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

J.J. Spaun

c-Justin Thomas

c-Cameron Young

