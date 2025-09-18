RYDER CUP ’25: Rosters for the US and European teams at Bethpage Black

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Rosters for the 45th edition of the Ryder Cup, to be played Sept. 26-28 at Bethpage Black (c-captain’s pick):
EUROPE
Captain: Luke Donald
c-Ludvig Aberg, Sweden
c-Matt Fitzpatrick, England
Tommy Fleetwood, England
Tyrrell Hatton, England
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
c-Viktor Hovland, Norway
c-Shane Lowry, Ireland
Robert MacIntyre, Scotland
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
c-Jon Rahm, Spain
Justin Rose, England
c-Sepp Straka, Austria
UNITED STATES
Captain: Keegan Bradley
c-Sam Burns
c-Patrick Cantlay
Bryson DeChambeau
Harris English
c-Ben Griffin
Russell Henley
c-Collin Morikawa
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
J.J. Spaun
c-Justin Thomas
c-Cameron Young
