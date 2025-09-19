RYDER CUP ’25: Player capsules for the US team

A capsule look at the 12 players on the U.S. team for the Ryder Cup matches Sept. 26-28 at Bethpage…

A capsule look at the 12 players on the U.S. team for the Ryder Cup matches Sept. 26-28 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York (listed in order they made the team):

Scottie Scheffler

Age: 29.

World ranking: 1.

Ryder Cup record: 2-2-3.

Career victories: 22.

2025 victories: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, PGA Championship, Memorial, British Open, BMW Championship, Procore Championship.

Majors: Masters (2022, 2024), PGA Championship (2025), British Open (2025).

Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners: Bryson DeChambeau, Sam Burns, Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa.

Ryder Cup moment: Starting with four straight birdies to go 4 up on Jon Rahm in a 4-and-3 victory at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Backspin: His dominance was pronounced even greater than last year. Scheffler has won six times (no one else has more than two on the PGA Tour) with two majors. He hasn’t finished out of the top 10 since March.

J.J. Spaun

Age: 35.

World ranking: 7.

Ryder Cup record: 0-0-0.

Career victories: 2.

2025 victories: U.S. Open.

Majors: U.S. Open (2025).

Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners: First appearance.

Ryder Cup moment: Winning the U.S. Open to effectively clinch his spot on his first team.

Backspin: He makes his Ryder Cup debut in the year he won the U.S. Open. Often overlooked is that Spaun also finished one shot out of a playoff in the Sony Open and lost in a three-hole playoff at The Players Championship.

Xander Schauffele

Age: 31.

World ranking: 3.

Ryder Cup record: 4-4-0.

Career victories: 10.

2025 victories: None.

Majors: PGA Championship (2024), British Open (2024).

Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners: Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa.

Ryder Cup moment: The cigar clenched between his teeth after the American rout at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Backspin: Schauffele might be the biggest American concern. Coming off a double major year, he had a rib injury that kept him out for two months at the start of the year. He made every cut for the third straight year, but he rarely contended and failed to reach the Tour Championship.

Russell Henley

Age: 36.

World ranking: 4.

Ryder Cup record: 0-0-0.

Career victories: 5.

2025 victories: Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Majors: None.

Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners: Scottie Scheffler.

Ryder Cup moment: Making his first team one year after his Presidents Cup debut.

Backspin: His big win was the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He also was runner-up in the Travelers Championship and Tour Championship, and he had seven other top 10s in his most impressive season. He paired well with Scheffler at Royal Montreal last year.

Harris English

Age: 36.

World ranking: 10.

Ryder Cup record: 1-2-0.

Career victories: 5.

2025 victories: Farmers Insurance Open.

Majors: None.

Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners: Tony Finau.

Ryder Cup moment: Teaming with Tony Finau to take down Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry in his debut match at Whistling Straits.

Backspin: English won at Torrey Pines in January. He was remembered as much for being runner-up to Scheffler in the PGA Championship and British Open. Both his Ryder Cups will be in front of a home crowd.

Bryson DeChambeau

Age: 32.

World ranking: 21.

Ryder Cup record: 2-3-1.

Career victories: 13.

2025 victories: LIV Golf Korea.

Majors: U.S. Open (2020, 2024).

Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners: Scottie Scheffler, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Tony Finau.

Ryder Cup moment: Driving the green on the par-4 opening hole at Whistling Straits and beating Sergio Garcia.

Backspin: He won only once in LIV Golf. He was in the last group with Rory McIlroy at the Masters and challenged Scheffler at the PGA Championship. To get one of the six qualifying spots in only eight counting events (the majors) speaks to his level of play.

Justin Thomas

Age: 32.

World ranking: 5.

Ryder Cup record: 7-4-2.

Career victories: 16.

2025 victories: RBC Heritage.

Majors: PGA Championship (2017, 2022).

Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger.

Ryder Cup moment: Chugging a beer before a delirious crowd on the first tee at Whistling Straits in 2021 in the one session he didn’t play.

Backspin: He is the veteran of this U.S. team by playing in his fourth Ryder Cup. He also has been the most emotional of the American players. He has a winning record despite playing on only one winning team.

Collin Morikawa

Age: 28.

World ranking: 8.

Ryder Cup record: 4-3-1.

Career victories: 7.

2025 victories: None.

Majors: PGA Championship (2020), British Open (2021).

Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners: Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala, Scottie Scheffler.

Ryder Cup moment: Getting the clinching point in his Ryder Cup debut at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Backspin: Morikawa had two chances to win early in the year at Kapalua and Bay Hill. Since then, he has only two top 10s. He has gone nearly two years since his last trophy.

Ben Griffin

Age: 29.

World ranking: 13.

Ryder Cup record: 0-0-0.

Career victories: 2.

2025 victories: Zurich Classic (with Andrew Novak), Charles Schwab Challenge.

Majors: None.

Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners: First appearance.

Ryder Cup moment: Finishing at No. 9 in the standings to become a captain’s pick.

Backspin: Griffin had just left his job as a mortgage loan officer the last time the Ryder Cup was played in the United States. He won the team event in New Orleans and won on his own at Colonial. He also was runner-up twice to Scottie Scheffler, both times putting up a good fight.

Cameron Young

Age: 28.

World ranking: 20.

Ryder Cup record: 0-0-0.

Career victories: 1.

2025 victories: Wyndham Championship.

Majors: None.

Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners: Collin Morikawa, Kevin Kisner.

Ryder Cup moment: Disappointment at being left off the 2023 team after finishing ninth on the points list.

Backspin: Young grew up in New York and made it a goal to be on the team for Bethpage Black when he was in high school. He won the New York Open at Bethpage in 2017. His first win was followed by four straight finishes at 11th or better against strong fields.

Patrick Cantlay

Age: 33.

World ranking: 22.

Ryder Cup record: 5-2-1.

Career victories: 8.

2025 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners: Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns.

Ryder Cup moment: Holing a 45-foot putt in Rome to win a fourballs match with the gallery taunting him for not wearing a hat.

Backspin: Cantlay has endured a mediocre season by his standards, but he was runner-up at the Tour Championship that locked up a pick. He is known for his clutch putting, particularly in the last Ryder Cup and at the Presidents Cup last year.

Sam Burns

Age: 29.

World ranking: 23.

Ryder Cup record: 1-2-0.

Career victories: 5.

2025 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners: Billy Horschel, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa.

Ryder Cup moment: Teaming with Morikawa for his lone Ryder Cup points.

Backspin: While it’s hard to decipher, Burns likely secured his spot on the team when Keegan Bradley decided not to be a playing captain. He is among the best putters on the PGA Tour and he had a solid run through the tail end of the PGA Tour postseason.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.