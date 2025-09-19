RYDER CUP ’25: Player capsules for the European team

A capsule look at the players on the European team for the Ryder Cup matches Sept. 26-28 at Bethpage Black…

A capsule look at the players on the European team for the Ryder Cup matches Sept. 26-28 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York (listed in order they made the team):

Rory McIlroy

Age: 36.

Country: Northern Ireland.

World ranking: 2.

Ryder Cup record: 16-13-4.

Career victories: 41.

2025 victories: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, The Players Championship, Masters, Irish Open.

Majors: Masters (2025), PGA Championship (2012, 2014), U.S. Open (2011), British Open (2014).

Ryder Cup partners: Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Andy Sullivan, Thorbjorn Olesen, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick.

Ryder Cup moment: Saying he forgot Medinah was in the Central time zone and needing a police escort to the course on Sunday, and then beating Keegan Bradley in singles.

Backspin: His dream year of completing the career Grand Slam by winning the Masters is missing one final jewel. McIlroy won the Irish Open to show he’s in form of trying to be on two winning Ryder Cup teams on the road.

Robert MacIntyre

Age: 29.

Country: Scotland.

World ranking: 9.

Ryder Cup record: 2-0-1.

Career victories: 4.

2025 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Ryder Cup partners: Justin Rose.

Ryder Cup moment: Going unbeaten in his Ryder Cup debut in 2023 at Marco Simone.

Backspin: MacIntyre managed to raise his profile without winning this year. He had a chance in the U.S. Open until J.J. Spaun sealed it. He lost a big lead to Scottie Scheffler in the BMW Championship. But he cracked the top 10 for the first time in his career.

Tommy Fleetwood

Age: 34.

Country: England.

World ranking: 6.

Ryder Cup record: 7-3-2.

Career victories: 8.

2025 victories: Tour Championship.

Majors: None.

Ryder Cup partners: Francesco Molinari, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy Nicolai Hojgaard.

Ryder Cup moment: Co-starring in “Moliwood” when he and Francesco Molinari went 4-0 as a tandem in France.

Backspin: His popularity in the United States is sure to be tested in the Ryder Cup. Fleetwood has painful close calls at his first PGA Tour title until cashing in at the best time when he won the Tour Championship for the FedEx Cup.

Justin Rose

Age: 45.

Country: England.

World ranking: 14.

Ryder Cup record: 14-9-3.

Career victories: 24.

2025 victories: FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Majors: U.S. Open (2013).

Ryder Cup partners: Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Chris Wood, Jon Rahm, Robert MacIntyre.

Ryder Cup moment: Making a 45-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole against Phil Mickelson in a key singles victory during the comeback at Medinah.

Backspin: Rose is the oldest player in this Ryder Cup and trails only Rory McIlroy for most appearances. He was mocking U.S. players for trying too hard to bond. But he has been a clutch performer for Europe over the years.

Rasmus Højgaard

Age: 24.

Country: Denmark.

World ranking: 57.

Ryder Cup record: 0-0-0.

Career victories: 5.

2025 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Ryder Cup partners: Rookie.

Ryder Cup moment: Narrowly securing his spot on the team in the final week of qualifying.

Backspin: His identical twin Nicolai made his Ryder Cup debut in Rome. Hojgaard had his biggest moment when he rallied to beat Rory McIlroy in his home country last year in the Irish Open. He had two runner-up finishes late in the year that secured his spot at Bethpage Black.

Tyrrell Hatton

Age: 33.

Country: England.

World ranking: 25.

Ryder Cup record: 5-4-2.

Career victories: 10.

2025 victories: Hero Dubai Desert Classic, LIV Golf Nashville.

Majors: None.

Ryder Cup partners: Paul Casey, Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland.

Ryder Cup moment: Going unbeaten in four matches at Marco Simone.

Backspin: One of two LIV Golf players for the Europeans, Hatton has won on both the European tour and LIV Golf League. He also was in the mix at the U.S. Open until a bad break late in the final round at Oakmont. He has partnered well with Rahm.

Shane Lowry

Age: 38.

Country: Ireland.

World ranking: 24.

Ryder Cup record: 2-3-1.

Career victories: 7.

2025 victories: None.

Majors: British Open (2019).

Ryder Cup partners: Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Sepp Straka.

Ryder Cup moment: Making a 10-foot par putt on the 18th to win a fourballs match with Hatton at Whistling Straits in his debut.

Backspin: Lowry lost a chance to win at Pebble Beach to McIlroy. He was on the verge of winning a PGA Tour signature event in Philadelphia. The Irishman has yet to win this year and will do well to ignore fans at Bethpage.

Jon Rahm

Age: 30.

Country: Spain.

World ranking: 73.

Ryder Cup record: 6-3-3.

Career victories: 22.

2025 victories: None.

Majors: Masters (2023), U.S. Open (2021).

Ryder Cup partners: Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Nicolai Hojgaard.

Ryder Cup moment: Beating Tiger Woods in France in his Ryder Cup debut.

Backspin: Rahm was not part of LIV Golf the last time he played a Ryder Cup. He failed to win a tournament on any tour this year but still won the LIV Golf points list. He was briefly tied with Scottie Scheffler on the back nine of the PGA Championship until faltering.

Sepp Straka

Age: 32.

Country: Austria.

World ranking: 15.

Ryder Cup record: 1-2-0.

Career victories: 4.

2025 victories: The American Express, Truist Championship.

Majors: None.

Ryder Cup partners: Shane Lowry.

Ryder Cup moment: Teaming with Lowry to win his lone Ryder Cup point in Marco Simone.

Backspin: Straka has two big wins this year on the PGA Tour, one of them a signature event in Philadelphia. But his game struggled toward the end. He missed two tournaments to be home in Georgia with his wife and a newborn.

Viktor Hovland

Age: 27.

Country: Norway.

World ranking: 11.

Ryder Cup record: 3-4-3.

Career victories: 11.

2025 victories: Valspar Championship.

Majors: None.

Ryder Cup partners: Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Ludvig Aberg, Tyrrell Hatton.

Ryder Cup moment: Chipping in from 45 feet on the first hole of his first match in Rome.

Backspin: For a guy who claims to be struggling with his swing and who has no idea where the ball is going, Hovland managed to win on the PGA Tour to stay high in the world ranking. His game and his swing are never too far off.

Ludvig Åberg

Age: 25.

Country: Sweden.

World ranking: 16.

Ryder Cup record: 2-2-0.

Career victories: 3.

2025 victories: Genesis Invitational.

Majors: None.

Ryder Cup partners: Viktor Hovland.

Ryder Cup moment: Teaming with Hovland for a 9-and-7 win in foursomes over Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, the shortest 18-hole match in Ryder Cup history.

Backspin: He started the year at No. 5 and won a signature event at Torrey Pines. But the rest of the year has been a struggle. He’s had four top 10s since Torrey Pines, but he hasn’t seriously contended.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Age: 31.

Country: England.

World ranking: 29.

Ryder Cup record: 1-7-0.

Career victories: 10.

2025 victories: None.

Majors: U.S. Open (2022).

Ryder Cup partners: Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Rory McIlroy.

Ryder Cup moment: Finally getting a chance to play fourballs in his third Ryder Cup.

Backspin: Making his fourth Ryder Cup appearance was in doubt until Fitzpatrick connected with swing coach Mark Blackburn, hired a new caddie and has been catching up in hurry. His captain’s selection was helped by this being a road game for Europe.

