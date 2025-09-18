Rugby World Cup semis: Canada faces NZ with no fear and England confident against France

LONDON (AP) — For the first time in Women’s Rugby World Cup history, Canada faces New Zealand without doubt or…

LONDON (AP) — For the first time in Women’s Rugby World Cup history, Canada faces New Zealand without doubt or fear.

It’s the semifinals in Bristol; Canada meets the world champion on Friday and title favorite England plays France on Saturday.

Canada overcame a huge physical and psychological hurdle when it beat New Zealand for the first time in May 2024 at its 18th attempt. The Canadians returned to Christchurch this past May and showed the first win was no fluke by leading until the 83rd minute when the Black Ferns scored a try after 22 phases. The sideline conversion was missed and a brilliant match was drawn 27-27.

It’s the only blemish on both team’s unbeaten records this year.

Canada hasn’t been shy about its ambitions. In March it launched “Mission: Win Rugby World Cup” to fundraise Canadian $1 million ($725,000) to pay for training camps in California and Belfast, a first tour of South Africa, and the players’ time. More than 95% has been pledged.

Six-time champion New Zealand has lost only twice in tournament history, and not for 11 years. It has been even longer since it lost a knockout match — 1991. Only five women on either playing team were alive then — all Canadian — and they were newborns.

England has won a world record 31 straight matches and its last 16 against France, which last beat the Red Roses in 2018.

They played an epic Six Nations decider in April at Twickenham, won by England 43-42 after leading 31-7 in the first half. France rallied to within a point with a minute to go and an error at the restart denied it a last scoring chance.

England’s response in a World Cup warmup last month in Mont-de-Marsan was to humiliate France 40-6, four of its six tries from mauls.

England has appeared in the last six World Cup finals, and missed only one (1998) in tournament history. But France has never reached the final. This is its ninth semifinal.

Team news

Star flanker Jorja Miller was left out by New Zealand due to an unspecified injury. But during the quarterfinal win over South Africa, her left knee was braced then strapped. Co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu replaced Miller and Sylvia Brunt returns in midfield after concussions in two pool games.

Canada was unchanged from beating Australia 46-5 in the quarterfinals.

England has recalled fullback Ellie Kildunne after a concussion, loosehead prop Hannah Botterman after back spasms, and flyhalf Zoe Harrison. Holly Aitchison wore No. 10 in the quarterfinal win against Scotland to give her game time after an ankle injury.

France, already without co-captain and lock Manaé Feleu, suspended for a dangerous tackle, and flanker Axelle Berthoumieu, suspended for biting, brought into the backline flyhalf Carla Arbez and outside center Nassira Konde.

Arbez hasn’t played in three weeks and replaced Lina Queyroi, who was concussed in the 18-13 quarterfinal win over Ireland, and Konde was in at winger Kelly Arbey’s expense.

Star midfielder Gabrielle Vernier passed concussion protocols to start between Arbez and Konde, and said it’s been an emotional week for Les Bleues.

“Once we got the results and weren’t in limbo anymore, everyone switched straight onto prep,” Vernier said. “This squad is mentally tough, full of character. We’ve got just one thing in mind: This weekend’s match.”

Off the field

Former England prop Rochelle “Rocky” Clark and Ireland center Lynne Cantwell will be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame next week.

Front-rower Clark played in four World Cups, winning in 2014, won eight Six Nations, seven of them Grand Slams, and ended a 15-year international career in 2018 as the most capped England player, with 137.

Cantwell, a back, finished her 13-year test career in 2014 and remains Ireland’s most capped player. She won a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2013 and played in four World Cups, helping Ireland beat New Zealand for the first time to reach its first semifinal in 2014.

Quotes

“I freaked out. Me and another teammate, who is not on tour with us right now, are very big Shania Twain fans. So, after training, I saw a message from my friend saying to go and check Instagram. I literally sprinted from the bus into the changing rooms and I’ve never fallen over so hard. I was wearing these silly little slippers, and I absolutely ate the floor.” — How Canada’s Julia Schell reacted to Twain’s good luck message to the team

“I love rugby, I love my mates, I love striving to be better, and I’m always setting myself goals to make sure nothing’s going to stop me. I think I’m this superwoman who will just go for something until she can’t.” — New Zealand’s Stacey Waaka

“These girls know how to have fun. I don’t need to get in the road. At this stage of the tournament, one of the key messages to the staff is always make it normal and easy and get out of the girls’ roads. They’ve got it.” — England coach John Mitchell

Schedule

Friday

Canada vs. New Zealand, Bristol, 1800 GMT

Saturday

England vs France, Bristol, 1430 GMT

