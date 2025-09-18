Royals place pitcher Ryan Bergert, outfielder Kyle Isbel on IL; recall Luinder Avila, John Rave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals placed right-hander Ryan Bergert and outfielder Kyle Isbel on the injured…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals placed right-hander Ryan Bergert and outfielder Kyle Isbel on the injured list and recalled reliever Luinder Avila and outfielder John Rave from Triple-A Omaha before their series finale against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Bergert felt some tightness in his forearm during a bullpen session on Wednesday, and was placed on the 15-day IL with a right elbow strain. The injury ends a season in which the 25-year-old Bergert arrived in a trade from San Diego at the deadline and became a solid piece of the starting rotation, including a 2.54 ERA over five starts in August.

Isbel hit .255 with four homers and 33 RBIs in 135 appearances for the Royals this season.

The 24-year-old Avila made his big league debut earlier this season and has proven he could be a legitimate piece of their bullpen next season. He’s allowed just one earned run over eight appearance across 9 1/3 innings with the Royals.

Rave also made his big league debut this season. He’s hitting .199 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 63 games.

