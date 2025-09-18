Rome derby to start earlier amid violence concerns; San Siro sale moving along

ROME (AP) — Roma is unexpectedly struggling to score under attack-minded coach Gian Piero Gasperini. Lazio looks confused under returning…

ROME (AP) — Roma is unexpectedly struggling to score under attack-minded coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Lazio looks confused under returning coach Maurizio Sarri, who abandoned the stadium immediately after a Serie A loss at Sassuolo last weekend.

And both sides are facing financial fair play issues that have limited their ability to maneuver on the transfer market.

So while it’s shaping up as an underwhelming Rome derby on Sunday, there’s always spice when Roma meets Lazio.

The capital clubs have extra motivation following disappointing results in the previous round.

Roma was beaten at home by Torino 1-0 and has produced only two goals in three matches since Gasperini was hired to replace the retiring Claudio Ranieri after nine high-scoring seasons at Atalanta.

Making matters more complicated for Roma is that talented playmaker Paulo Dybala will miss the derby with an injured left thigh.

Roma will rely on newly signed Ireland center forward Evan Ferguson for goals, while Lazio will turn to Senegal forward Boulaye Dia.

The match will start at 12:30 p.m. local time in a move to discourage fan violence after the previous derby in April was likened to ‘urban warfare’ after 24 police officers were injured.

Here’s what else to know about this weekend’s action in Serie A:

Key matchups

Juventus has produced eight goals in two matches: A 4-3 win over Inter Milan last weekend and a 4-4 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Juventus and defending champion Napoli are the only clubs still perfect through three rounds. But coach Igor Tudor is eager to shore up the Bianconeri’s defense during a visit to Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Napoli, which was visiting Manchester City in the Champions League on Thursday, hosts promoted Pisa on Monday.

AC Milan visits undefeated Udinese on Saturday.

Inter has lost two of its opening three Serie A matches but will have hoped to have gained some momentum when Marcus Thuram connected on two headers in a 2-0 win at Ajax on Wednesday. The Nerazzurri host Sassuolo on Sunday.

Players to watch

Dusan Vlahovic had already defied expectations by scoring in two of Juventus’ opening three Serie A games — after months of speculation that the league’s highest-paid player would leave the club before his contract expires.

Against Dortmund, Vlahovic scored twice and assisted on a stoppage-time equalizer from English defender Lloyd Kelly — raising his tally to four goals and an assist in four matches.

The question now is whether Tudor will move Vlahovic off the bench into the starting lineup.

“The important thing is to score. Whether I start or come off the bench doesn’t change much,” Vlahovic said.

Two younger Juventus players have also impressed lately.

Vasilije Adzic, a 19-year-old midfielder, scored the winner in stoppage time against Inter last weekend. And Kenan Yildiz, a 20-year-old forward, found the target with a splendid curled shot against Dortmund that was almost an exact replica of a goal scored by his idol, Alessandro Del Piero, against the same opponent almost exactly 30 years earlier.

Out of action

Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri is suspended for the visit to Udinese after getting sent off toward the end of the Rossoneri’s win over Bologna last weekend.

Allegri angrily took off his jacket and protested after a penalty awarded to the Rossoneri was revoked on video review.

The Italian referees’ association later acknowledged the penalty should have been awarded, and suspended the VAR officials responsible – which likely led to Allegri getting a one-game suspension instead of a multi-match ban.

Allegri was also fined 10,000 euros (nearly $12,000) by the league.

Off the field

City officials in Milan are moving toward selling the San Siro and surrounding spaces to Milan and Inter so the clubs can build a new stadium.

The city council issued preliminary approval on Wednesday, with a vote on the matter expected by the end of the month.

The 99-year-old stadium and surrounding areas are worth 197 million euros ($233 million), according to Italy’s tax agency.

San Siro is slated to host the opening ceremony of the Milan-Cortina Olympics in February.

Both clubs have backup plans to build new stadiums on Milan’s outskirts if the deal with the city for the San Siro falls through.

The idea is to have a new stadium ready for when Italy co-hosts the 2032 European Championship with Turkey.

“UEFA is telling us that they are not considering Milan,” mayor Giuseppe Sala said, “if the San Siro remains as is.”

