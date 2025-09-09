Rockies try to break 3-game road slide, play the Dodgers

Colorado Rockies (40-104, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (80-64, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Colorado Rockies (40-104, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (80-64, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (3-12, 6.19 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (5-3, 3.59 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -327, Rockies +259; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies visit the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

Los Angeles has an 80-64 record overall and a 46-26 record in home games. The Dodgers have a 45-19 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Colorado has a 40-104 record overall and a 17-52 record on the road. The Rockies have a 25-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Tuesday for the 12th time this season. The Dodgers are up 9-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 21 doubles, eight triples and 48 home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 13 for 41 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 29 home runs while slugging .536. Yanquiel Fernandez is 8 for 28 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .282 batting average, 6.67 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (shin), Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (back), Will Smith: day-to-day (hand), Alex Vesia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

