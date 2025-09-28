Rockies take road skid into matchup against the Giants

Colorado Rockies (43-118, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (80-81, fourth in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Colorado Rockies (43-118, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (80-81, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: McCade Brown (0-4, 7.54 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (14-11, 3.30 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 216 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -299, Rockies +239; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will attempt to stop their seven-game road losing streak in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has an 80-81 record overall and a 41-39 record at home. The Giants have gone 43-25 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Colorado has gone 18-62 in road games and 43-118 overall. The Rockies are 26-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Giants are ahead 10-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Giants with 34 home runs while slugging .476. Heliot Ramos is 10 for 45 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has 31 home runs, 33 walks and 91 RBIs while hitting .278 for the Rockies. Mickey Moniak is 14 for 39 with three doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .204 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rockies: 2-8, .223 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Rockies: Roansy Contreras: 15-Day IL (hand), Tyler Freeman: day-to-day (back), Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (knee), Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.