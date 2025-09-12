Rockies play the Padres looking to end road skid

Colorado Rockies (40-107, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (80-67, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Colorado Rockies (40-107, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (80-67, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Tanner Gordon (5-6, 6.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Padres: JP Sears (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -308, Rockies +246; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies visit the San Diego Padres looking to break a six-game road losing streak.

San Diego has an 80-67 record overall and a 45-27 record in home games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.63 ERA, which leads the NL.

Colorado has a 40-107 record overall and a 17-55 record on the road. The Rockies have a 19-88 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The Padres lead the season series 8-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 27 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 12 for 36 with a home run over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 30 home runs while slugging .534. Yanquiel Fernandez is 9 for 29 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by one run

Rockies: 1-9, .227 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Chase Dollander: day-to-day (knee), Luis Peralta: 15-Day IL (hip), Warming Bernabel: 7-Day IL (concussion), Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

