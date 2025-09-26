Rockies look to stop losing streak in game against the Giants

Colorado Rockies (43-116, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (78-81, fourth in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Colorado Rockies (43-116, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (78-81, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (3-15, 6.49 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Giants: Trevor McDonald (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -239, Rockies +195; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies, on a three-game losing streak, play the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 39-39 at home and 78-81 overall. The Giants have gone 35-55 in games when they have given up a home run.

Colorado has an 18-60 record on the road and a 43-116 record overall. The Rockies are 10th in the NL with 156 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The teams play Friday for the 11th time this season. The Giants are ahead 8-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 31 doubles and 34 home runs while hitting .251 for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 9 for 43 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 62 extra base hits (27 doubles, five triples and 30 home runs). Mickey Moniak is 14 for 39 with three doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .199 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rockies: 2-8, .229 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Rockies: Roansy Contreras: 15-Day IL (hand), Tyler Freeman: day-to-day (back), Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (knee), Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

