Rockies bring home losing streak into matchup against the Marlins

Miami Marlins (72-80, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-111, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (9-12, 5.53 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Rockies: Tanner Gordon (6-6, 6.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -156, Rockies +130; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to stop their four-game home losing streak with a win against the Miami Marlins.

Colorado has a 41-111 record overall and a 23-54 record at home. The Rockies have hit 150 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

Miami has a 36-38 record in road games and a 72-80 record overall. The Marlins have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .251.

The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Rockies are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has 30 home runs, 31 walks and 87 RBIs while hitting .280 for the Rockies. Mickey Moniak is 10 for 32 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Xavier Edwards has a .280 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has 20 doubles, five triples and three home runs. Eric Wagaman is 14 for 33 with five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 1-9, .191 batting average, 6.43 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .271 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (knee), Luis Peralta: 15-Day IL (hip), Warming Bernabel: 7-Day IL (concussion), Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Xavier Edwards: day-to-day (wrist), Valente Bellozo: day-to-day (tricep), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (ankle), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (tibia), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (lat), Ryan Gusto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

