Rockies and Padres play to decide series winner

San Diego Padres (77-65, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-102, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (6-11, 4.81 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 190 strikeouts); Rockies: Tanner Gordon (5-5, 6.07 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -193, Rockies +160; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Colorado has a 23-51 record at home and a 40-102 record overall. The Rockies have a 25-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has gone 34-40 on the road and 77-65 overall. Padres hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks third in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Padres have a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has a .284 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 25 doubles, four triples and 29 home runs. Mickey Moniak is 13 for 34 with a home run and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 81 RBIs while hitting .279 for the Padres. Ramon Laureano is 13 for 39 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .291 batting average, 6.44 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Padres: 3-7, .266 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (foot), Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

