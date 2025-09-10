Rockies aim to stop losing streak in game against the Dodgers

Colorado Rockies (40-105, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (81-64, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Colorado Rockies (40-105, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (81-64, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-14, 5.10 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Dodgers: Blake Snell (3-4, 3.19 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -350, Rockies +275; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies are looking to stop their four-game skid with a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has gone 47-26 in home games and 81-64 overall. The Dodgers are 32-15 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Colorado has gone 17-53 on the road and 40-105 overall. The Rockies have a 25-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Dodgers are up 10-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 21 doubles, eight triples and 48 home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 14 for 41 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has 25 doubles, four triples, 30 home runs and 87 RBIs for the Rockies. Yanquiel Fernandez is 9 for 26 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rockies: 2-8, .262 batting average, 6.34 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (shin), Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (back), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Warming Bernabel: 7-Day IL (concussion), Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.