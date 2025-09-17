Rockies aim to end losing streak in matchup with the Marlins

Miami Marlins (71-80, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-110, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Wednesday, 8:40…

Miami Marlins (71-80, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-110, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Ryan Weathers (2-1, 2.73 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Rockies: McCade Brown (0-4, 9.88 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -161, Rockies +135; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will try to stop their three-game losing streak when they play the Miami Marlins.

Colorado is 41-110 overall and 23-53 at home. The Rockies have a 26-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Miami has a 71-80 record overall and a 35-38 record in road games. The Marlins have a 50-16 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Rockies have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 59 extra base hits (25 doubles, four triples and 30 home runs). Mickey Moniak is 11 for 35 with four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Xavier Edwards leads the Marlins with a .280 batting average, and has 20 doubles, five triples, three home runs, 46 walks and 39 RBIs. Eric Wagaman is 14 for 33 with five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 1-9, .199 batting average, 6.64 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (knee), Luis Peralta: 15-Day IL (hip), Warming Bernabel: 7-Day IL (concussion), Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Xavier Edwards: day-to-day (wrist), Valente Bellozo: day-to-day (tricep), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (ankle), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (tibia), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (lat), Ryan Gusto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

