Ricky Hatton remembered by his family as a boxer who ‘inspired generations’

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ricky Hatton will be remembered as a fighter who “inspired generations” and had “a heart as big as his smile,” his family said Monday following the death of the British boxing great at the age of 46.

Hatton, who won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight, was found dead when police officers attended his home in Greater Manchester on Sunday. Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious.

Hatton’s family paid tribute to him in a statement released by Greater Manchester Police on Monday, in which they said he was “so much more than a world champion.”

“To us he was simply ‘Richard,’ our son,” the family said. “A loving father, grandfather, and brother, and a true friend to many.

“He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humor and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him.”

At the height of his career, Hatton — known for his spirit and brutal body punches in the ring — was one of the most famous sports stars in Britain and fought the best boxers of his generation, including Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

The family said Hatton “gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it.”

“He inspired generations with his fighting spirit, his humility, and his love for the sport,” the statement continued. “But beyond the titles, the nights to remember, and the roar of the crowd, he remained the same down-to-earth Richard who never forgot where he came from.

“As a family, our loss is immeasurable, and words cannot truly capture the pain we feel. Yet in the midst of our grief, we have been deeply moved by the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.”

The family asked for privacy following the death but said they “will take strength from one another and from the knowledge that Richard’s legacy — both in boxing and as a man — will continue to live on.”

Hatton tributes

Tributes — including flowers and replica shirts of Hatton’s favorite soccer team, Manchester City — were laid outside Hatton’s home on Monday.

Manchester’s mayor, Andy Burnham, said thought was being given to how the city could best honor his memory.

