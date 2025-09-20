Richie Laryea scores in the 51st minute and Toronto plays the Crew to a 1-1 draw

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Richie Laryea scored in the 51st minute and Toronto FC played the Columbus Crew to a…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Richie Laryea scored in the 51st minute and Toronto FC played the Columbus Crew to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

Toronto (5-13-12) has six consecutive draws in MLS play dating to Aug. 9, with two against the Crew. Toronto was looking for its first road victory over the Crew since May 2017.

Columbus (13-7-11) is tied with Nashville for seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings with 50 points.

Toronto’s first shot of the game ended in Laryea’s sliding finish to tie it at 1-all.

Wessam Abou Ali opened the scoring in the 16th. He ran past the defense for Max Arfsten’s through ball and sent it through the legs of goalkeeper Luka Gavran with the outside of his right foot.

