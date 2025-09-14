Reign and Racing match abandoned after DeMelo collapses

Seattle Reign and Racing Louisville abandoned their match in the National Women’s Soccer League on Sunday night following a medical…

Seattle Reign and Racing Louisville abandoned their match in the National Women’s Soccer League on Sunday night following a medical emergency involving Racing midfielder Savannah DeMelo.

DeMelo collapsed on the pitch before halftime and quickly received immediate care. She was then transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

The referee initially blew the whistle to send the match to the halftime break early, but shortly afterwards, officials announced that the match would not continue on Sunday and had been abandoned.

The remainder of the match will be scheduled for a later date with the score tied 0-0.

Elsewhere in the NWSL on Sunday, the Utah Royals won 2-0 at home against the Houston Dash, and the Chicago Stars were held to a 1-1 draw at home by the Portland Thorns.

In-form Monaghan scores for Royals in 2-0 win over Dash

Paige Monaghan scored for a third consecutive match and the Utah Royals defeated the visiting Houston Dash 2-0.

The Royals captain spotted Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell off her line in the 45th minute, and launched a perfectly-weight shot over Campbell on her left foot from outside the box.

Kaleigh Riehl had the early breakthrough and made it 1-0 to the Royals in the 4th minute. Riehl leapt highest at the back post and headed in a corner kick by Cloe Lacasse.

The win snaps a six-match winless run at home for the last-place Royals (3-11-6), who have now won two of their last three matches overall after going 11 without a win between April and August.

The Dash (6-9-5) snapped a team-record tying six-match undefeated streak and remained four points out of a playoff spot in 10th.

Moultrie breaks teenage goalscoring record in Thorns’ 1-1 tie with Stars

Olivia Moultrie scored her 14th career NWSL goal and the Portland Thorns drew 1-1 at Chicago.

The 19-year-old Moultrie curled in a direct free-kick at the near post from outside the box to make it 1-0 in the 12th minute. Moultrie now holds the record for the most goals scored by a teenager in the NWSL.

Bea Franklin drew the Stars even in the 45th. The Thorns failed to clear their lines and Ally Schlegel knocked a header down to Franklin, who then swiveled to hook a shot into the net from close range.

Franklin almost had a late winner but Thorns goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold denied the Stars midfielder in the 90th minute. Arnold reacted quick to push Franklin’s header just beyond the post.

The 13th-place Stars (2-9-9) are now undefeated in their last seven matches (1-0-6).

The Thorns (8-6-6) are fourth in the standings.

