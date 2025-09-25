Live Radio
Reds’ Nick Lodolo strikes out 12 and then exits with groin injury vs. Pirates

The Associated Press

September 25, 2025, 4:50 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo struck out 12 batters and then exited with a groin injury on Thursday in a dominant performance that helped his team move within a half-game of the New York Mets for the final NL wild card.

Lodolo left the 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates with one out in the seventh inning. The Reds said he was taken out for precautionary reasons.

The left-hander allowed two hits, one walk and allowed no runs. His dozen strikeouts tied a career high, having also struck out 12 against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 8, 2023.

It was his seventh double-digit strikeout game.

The victory for Lodolo (9-8) and the Reds was preserved when right fielder Noelvi Marte recorded the final two outs, including robbing Bryan Reynolds of a home run with a spectacular catch over the wall.

