Reds LHP Nick Lodolo scratched from start due to illness

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds scratched left-hander Nick Lodolo from his start on Tuesday against Toronto because of an illness.

“He had a high temperature, chills, tried to fight through it (but) he’s not going to pitch tonight,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “When you find a way to win on a night like this, that’s good for you. Now, it’s challenging. We’ll see how we do.”

The Reds will go with a bullpen game against the AL East-leading Blue Jays, beginning with Scott Barlow making his first career start. The right-hander is slated for his 68th appearance in his first season with Cincinnati.

Entering Tuesday’s action, the Reds were four games back of the New York Mets for the third NL wild card. The Reds host the Mets for a three-game series this weekend.

Cincinnati also brought up left-hander Reiver Sanmartin from Triple-A Louisville before its matchup with Toronto. Left-hander Sam Moll was optioned to Louisville, and Joe La Sorsa, another lefty, was designated for assignment.

The 27-year-old Lodolo is 8-7 with a 3.22 ERA in a career-high 24 starts and 134 1/3 innings this season. He permitted four runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings in a 5-1 loss to the Dodgers last week in his first start since being sidelined by a blister on his left hand.

Cincinnati beat Toronto 5-4 in the series opener on Monday. Noelvi Marte hit a game-ending single in the ninth, driving in two runs.

