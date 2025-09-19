Reds host the Cubs, aim to extend home win streak

Chicago Cubs (88-65, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (77-76, third in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40…

Chicago Cubs (88-65, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (77-76, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (9-7, 3.29 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 110 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (8-8, 3.30 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -126, Reds +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Chicago Cubs.

Cincinnati has a 77-76 record overall and a 41-34 record in home games. Reds hitters have a collective .390 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

Chicago is 88-65 overall and 42-36 on the road. The Cubs have hit 205 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 20 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 69 RBIs for the Reds. Sal Stewart is 9 for 33 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has a .301 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 29 doubles, four triples and six home runs. Ian Happ is 11 for 38 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .212 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cubs: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Owen Caissie: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (calf), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

