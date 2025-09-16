Reds face the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

Cincinnati Reds (75-75, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (73-78, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Cincinnati Reds (75-75, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (73-78, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (9-6, 2.79 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (6-3, 4.44 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 41-35 record in home games and a 73-78 record overall. The Cardinals have gone 50-15 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cincinnati has a 75-75 record overall and a 35-41 record in road games. Reds pitchers have a collective 4.00 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Cardinals are up 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras leads the Cardinals with 20 home runs while slugging .447. Ivan Herrera is 11 for 39 with three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 30 doubles, seven triples and 19 home runs while hitting .263 for the Reds. Sal Stewart is 10 for 34 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Reds: 5-5, .219 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (biceps), Masyn Winn: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Reds: Spencer Steer: day-to-day (neck), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

