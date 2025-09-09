Red Sox call up LHP Connelly Early to make MLB debut against A’s, place May on injured list

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox called up pitching prospect Connelly Early on Tuesday to make his…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox called up pitching prospect Connelly Early on Tuesday to make his MLB debut against the Athletics and placed Dustin May on the injured list.

Early, a 23-year-old left-hander who was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 amateur draft, is Boston’s sixth-ranked prospect according to MLBPipeline. He is the third pitcher to make an MLB debut this season with the Red Sox, joining Hunter Dobbins and Payton Tolle.

Early was 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitcher for Triple-A Worcester this season. He went 7-2 with a 2.51 ERA for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs with 96 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings.

May, acquired from the Dodgers at the end of July, was placed on the IL, retroactive to Sunday, with right elbow neuritis. May went 1-4 in five starts and one relief appearance with Boston. He has a 5.40 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings with the Red Sox. With the Dodgers, the 28-tear-old right-hander went 6-7 with a 4.85 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 104 innings.

Also, the Red Sox recalled infielder Vaughn Grissom from Triple-A Worcester and placed him on the 60-day IL with plantar fasciitis.

