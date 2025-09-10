Red Sox 1B Romy Gonzalez leaves game against Athletics due to left knee soreness

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Boston Red Sox first baseman Romy Gonzalez extended his MLB-leading hitting streak to 12 games…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Boston Red Sox first baseman Romy Gonzalez extended his MLB-leading hitting streak to 12 games and then left Tuesday night’s victory against the Athletics due to left knee soreness.

Gonzalez hit his ninth homer of the season leading off the first inning and added an RBI double in the second before being replaced by Nathaniel Lowe.

Following the 6-0 win, Gonzalez said he was feeling much better.

“Left knee kind of just locked up on me when I was going out there to play defense,” he explained to reporters. “Nothing too serious. Trainers saying structurally everything’s good, and hoping to be ready to go by Friday.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Gonzalez will be OK and is day-to-day.

Gonzalez, in his second season with Boston after three years with the Chicago White Sox, is batting .311 with 48 RBIs.

