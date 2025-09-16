Live Radio
Real Madrid’s Alexander-Arnold exits Champions League game early because of injury

The Associated Press

September 16, 2025, 4:43 PM

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Champions League debut for Real Madrid lasted only five minutes.

The England defender was replaced in the fifth minute against Marseille at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium because of an apparent muscle injury.

Alexander-Arnold was making a run by himself when pulled up and put his hand on the back of his left leg. He dropped to the ground to wait for medical assistance and was replaced by Dani Carvajal.

Alexander-Arnold joined Madrid from Liverpool this summer, having debuted with the Spanish club during the Club World Cup.

He helped Liverpool win a Champions League title and two Premier League titles.

