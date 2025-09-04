Real American Freestyle wrestling will hold RAF2 at Penn State

Real American Freestyle wrestling’s second event will be at Penn State’s Rec Hall. The company announced Thursday that RAF2 will…

Real American Freestyle wrestling’s second event will be at Penn State’s Rec Hall.

The company announced Thursday that RAF2 will be held Nov. 8 in State College, Pennsylvania.

Penn State has a rich wrestling history. Current coach Cael Sanderson has led the Nittany Lions to 12 of the past 14 national titles, including three four-peats. Real American Freestyle wrestlers Bo Nickal, Aaron Brooks and Beau Bartlett all wrestled for Penn State.

Chad Bronstein, co-founder and CEO of Real American Freestyle, said putting on an event at Penn State was a natural move. Rec Hall is an on-campus venue with a capacity of 6,502.

“After the love we felt in Cleveland, we knew we had to raise the bar,” Bronstein said in a statement. “Penn State is more than just a wrestling school, it’s a proving ground. The intensity, the fans and the tradition show there is no better place for RAF02 than the famous Rec Hall.”

RAF held its inaugural event on Aug. 30 in Cleveland and crowned its first champions. The belts earned that night will be defended at the upcoming event.

In Cleveland, Wyatt Hendrickson won the heavyweight title, Nickal won light heavyweight, Jason Nolf claimed the middleweight championship and Kyle Dake won the cruiserweight title. Real Woods took the featherweight championship, Yianni Diakomihalis won the lightweight title and Nathan Tomasello won the bantamweight championship.

On the women’s side, Olympic gold medalist Sarah Hildebrandt won the strawweight title and Alejandra Rivera held off surprise opponent Holly Holm in a nontitle match.

Fox Nation will stream the November event after having streamed the matches in Cleveland.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.