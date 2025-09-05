Rays try to keep home win streak alive, host the Guardians

The Tampa Bay Rays, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland Guardians (69-70, third in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (71-69, fourth in the AL East)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (9-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 143 strikeouts); Rays: Griffin Jax (1-7, 4.98 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -142, Guardians +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Tampa Bay has a 38-33 record at home and a 71-69 record overall. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.88 ERA, which ranks eighth in the majors.

Cleveland has gone 34-37 in road games and 69-70 overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.97 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe has 15 doubles, 28 home runs and 74 RBIs for the Rays. Junior Caminero is 15 for 42 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 25 doubles, two triples and 27 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 11 for 42 with three doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .272 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .196 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rays: Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (wrist), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Nic Enright: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

