Rangers eliminated from playoff chase with 8th straight loss, 4-1 to the Twins

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Zebby Matthews allowed his only run on a leadoff homer while pitching seven innings for the Minnesota Twins in a 4-1 win Tuesday night over the Texas Rangers, who lost their eighth game in a row and were eliminated from the playoff chase.

The Rangers (79-78) were within two games of the AL West lead on Sept. 13 and in the thick of the wild-card chase after a 13-3 span with a pair of six-game winning streaks. They haven’t won since and dropped to 5 1/2 games behind Houston for the American League’s final playoff spot with five games left.

Joc Pederson’s ninth homer gave Texas the quick lead. Matthews (5-6) allowed only three singles after that and struck out six without a walk while matching the longest of his 25 career starts.

Minnesota (68-89) went ahead after Kody Clemens had a leadoff double in the third and scored on a fielder’s-choice grounder by Byron Buxton, who came home on a single by Ryan Jeffries. Clemens added an RBI single in the sixth.

Patrick Corbin (7-11), the first of six Texas pitchers, allowed two runs on four hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Cole Sands worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save.

Key moment

Matthews retired 11 of the last 12 batters he faced, and the only Texas batter to reach the third time through the order against the 25-year-old right-hander was on an error.

Key stat

The eight-game losing streak matches the longest for Texas since August of 2023, the season they went on to win their only World Series title.

Up next

Jacob deGrom (12-8, 3.01 ERA) will make his 30th start this year for Texas on Wednesday night after the two-time Cy Young Award winner missed most of the past two seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery. Taj Bradley (6-8, 5.20) starts for Minnesota.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

