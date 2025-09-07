Ramírez passes Thome on Cleveland RBIs list as Guardians beat Rays 2-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — José Ramírez passed Jim Thome to move into sole possession of second place on the Cleveland’s…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — José Ramírez passed Jim Thome to move into sole possession of second place on the Cleveland’s career RBIs list, helping the Guardians to a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Sunday in a game with wild-card race implications.

Ramírez hit a tying triple in the a two-run sixth off Garrett Cleavinger (1-5) for his 938th RBI and trails only Earl Averill’s 1,084.

Gabriel Arias had an RBI single later in the inning against Kevin Kelly that scored David Fry, who slid home headfirst just ahead of right fielder Josh Lowe’s throw,.

Cleavinger entered to start the sixth with a 20-inning scoreless streak, the active major league high. The run was the first he allowed since July 5.

Cleveland (72-70) won the last three games of the four-game series and moved ahead of the Rays (71-72). Seattle (75-68) leads for the third and final wild card.

The game drew 8,155, the 16th time in 74 home games the Rays did not sell out 10,046-capacity Steinbrenner Field.

Left-hander Parker Messick (2-0), a 24-year-old left-hander making his fourth major league start, allowed one run and eight hits in six innings with four strikeouts and no walks. Messick is from Plant City, less than 30 miles away, and was pitching before family and friends .

Rays rookie Carson Williams homered in the fifth on a fastball, ending an 0-for-12 slide.

Cade Smith struck out the side in the ninth for his 11th save in 16 chances.

Key Moment

Brandon Lowe’s first-inning, two-out fly ball landed on the right-field warning track behind George Valera and Junior Caminero, who started on first, failed to run hard and only reached first. Caminero was stranded when Christopher Morel flied out.

Key Stat

Rays starter Drew Rasmussen was removed after 82 pitches over five scoreless innings.

Up Next

Guardians: RHP Slade Cecconi (5-6, 4.78) starts a homestand opener against Kansas City and RHP Ryan Bergert (2-1, 2.61).

Rays: Have not said who will start Tuesday’s series opener at the Chicago White Sox.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.