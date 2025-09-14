Raleigh hits 54th homer, ties Mantle’s record for most in season by a switch-hitter

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh tied Mickey Mantle’s season of 54 home runs by a switch-hitter with a first-inning drive…

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh tied Mickey Mantle’s season of 54 home runs by a switch-hitter with a first-inning drive for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Batting left-handed, Raleigh hit a first-pitch homer to left-center off Kyle Hendricks for a 2-0 lead.

Mantle hit his 54 homers for the 1961 New York Yankees.

Raleigh’s homer was his record-setting 43rd homer this season as a catcher, one more than Atlanta’s Javy López in 2003.

In his fifth major league season, Raleigh had a previous high of 34 homers last year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.