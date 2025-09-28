Racing Louisville boosts playoff hopes with 1-0 win over Angel City

Sarah Weber scored in the 66th minute and Racing Louisville beat Angel City 1-0 on Saturday night in the National…

Sarah Weber scored in the 66th minute and Racing Louisville beat Angel City 1-0 on Saturday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

In the only other NWSL match, the Utah Royals won 2-0 on the road against Bay FC.

Racing Louisville (8-9-5) reached a new team record for points (29) and wins (eight) in a season and vaulted up to eighth in the NWSL standings and into the final playoff spot. Louisville has never made the playoffs since the team began play in 2021.

Angel City (6-10-6) is now five points adrift of the playoffs and is winless in its last four matches.

Weber’s goal came after good pressure from U.S. women’s national team winger Emma Sears, who won the ball from Sara Doorsoun on the edge of the Angel City box and whipped in a cross for Weber to knock the ball in with an outstretched leg. It was Sears’ first assist of the season.

Angel City struggled to test Racing Louisville goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer, who finished the match making two saves. Even with just 36% possession, Racing Louisville outshot Angel City 17-10 and 4-2 on target.

Solorzano gets off the mark as red-hot Royals beat Bay 2-0

Aisha Solórzano scored her first NWSL goal and the Utah Royals won their third in a row, 2-0 over Bay FC 2-0.

The Royals (5-11-6) set a team record with a seven-match undefeated streak. Even with the impressive form, the Royals sit 12th in the standings and eight points behind the playoff line.

Bay (4-11-7) is now winless in 11 matches, and has dropped to 13th.

Danish international Janni Thomsen opened the scoring in the seventh minute. After Paige Monaghan switched the ball wide, Thomsen took a touch into the box and blasted a low shot into the far corner. Monaghan now has a goal or an assist in five consecutive matches.

On her 17th appearance for the Royals, Solórzano made it 2-0 in the 18th minute. After her initial shot was blocked, Solórzano finished from a tight angle at the near post and became the first Guatemalan player to score in the NWSL.

Royals’ forward Lara Prašnikar came off the bench in the 54th minute to make her league debut, making her the Slovenian to play in the NWSL.

Utah coach Jimmy Coenraets rested starting goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn and handed rookie Mia Justus her second appearance. Justus finished the match with seven saves including an acrobatic double-save in the 58th minute and registered the first clean sheet of her professional career.

