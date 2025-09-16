PSG relieved as Kvaratskhelia and Lee are fit for Champions League opener

PARIS (AP) — European champion Paris Saint-Germain won’t be as short-handed as initially feared when it begins the defense of…

PARIS (AP) — European champion Paris Saint-Germain won’t be as short-handed as initially feared when it begins the defense of its Champions League title.

PSG extended its perfect start in Ligue 1 with a fourth straight win over the weekend, but the victory was overshadowed by injuries to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lee Kang-in and Lucas Beraldo, all of whom were forced off the field.

But the club said on Tuesday on the eve of hosting Serie A side Atalanta at Parc des Princes that only Beraldo remained “under treatment” after spraining his left ankle.

The update came as a relief for PSG, which is already without forwards Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué for the encounter.

