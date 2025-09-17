PSG copes without star forwards and routs Atalanta 4-0 in Champions League

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coped easily without its star forwards and could even afford to miss a penalty as…

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coped easily without its star forwards and could even afford to miss a penalty as it began its Champions League title defense with a 4-0 victory over Atalanta on Wednesday.

The exceptional teamwork in coach Luis Enrique’s side was a hallmark of their Champions League title run last season. It was on display once again as central defender Marquinhos, winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, left back Nuno Mendes and substitute Gonçalo Ramos all scored at Parc des Princes.

“It’s a joy to see such a performance. I think our fans can be happy,” Luis Enrique said. “We created a lot of chances and deserved the win.”

So far it does not look like the crisis some PSG fans feared after Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué — who starred in the 5-0 rout of Inter Milan in the Champions League final — both were injured on international duty with France this month.

In their absence, 19-year-old striker Senny Mayulu got a rare start. He scored PSG’s last goal against Inter on May 31 and Luis Enrique selected him ahead of Ramos, who netted 19 goals in all competitions last season.

Kvaratskhelia, who sustained a calf injury in a French league game Sunday, scored the second goal in the 39th minute with a trademark surging run and shot.

Central defender Marquinhos gave PSG a third-minute lead when he tapped in Fabián Ruiz’s low pass from the left.

PSG created four other clear chances inside the first 15 minutes, with Mayulu failing to connect with a low cross and right back Achraf Hakimi shaving the post.

Bradley Barcola had a goal ruled out for offside and then the winger saw his penalty saved on the stroke of halftime.

Mayulu came off shortly after Mendes had made it 3-0 in the 51st minute after combining with Barcola down the left and showing excellent close control before firing a shot inside the post. Ramos showed great composure to clip in a late fourth, continuing his habit of late goals.

“We wanted to control the game from the start and managed to do so,” Mendes said. “We are on the right path.”

While the manner of PSG’s victory was encouraging for its fans, Atalanta hardly posed a threat to new goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier — Gianluigi Donnarumma’s replacement — and PSG will likely face a far harder test at five-time champion Barcelona on Oct. 1.

