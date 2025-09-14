Procore Championship Scores

Sunday At Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course) Napa, Calif. Purse: $6 million Yardage: 7,138; Par: 72 Final Round Scottie…

Sunday

At Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course)

Napa, Calif.

Purse: $6 million

Yardage: 7,138; Par: 72

Final Round

Scottie Scheffler 70-68-64-67—269 Ben Griffin 64-66-70-70—270 Lanto Griffin 65-70-71-65—271 Emiliano Grillo 68-69-69-66—272 Jackson Koivun 67-66-68-71—272 J.J. Spaun 67-68-72-66—273 Garrick Higgo 69-68-66-71—274 Mackenzie Hughes 63-74-69-68—274 Rico Hoey 68-68-72-68—276 Cameron Young 72-67-70-67—276 Akshay Bhatia 68-73-70-66—277 Austin Eckroat 68-70-68-71—277 Sam Burns 71-72-68-67—278 Ryo Hisatsune 69-70-69-70—278 Matt Kuchar 68-70-74-66—278 Maverick McNealy 69-70-70-69—278 Isaiah Salinda 74-66-71-67—278 Michael Thorbjornsen 69-71-69-69—278 Jonathan Byrd 68-72-68-71—279 Russell Henley 65-68-74-72—279 Max Homa 71-69-73-66—279 Greyson Sigg 69-71-69-70—279 Brandt Snedeker 72-69-70-68—279 Davis Thompson 70-70-69-70—279 Gary Woodland 72-70-69-68—279 Joseph Bramlett 71-71-69-69—280 Doug Ghim 71-71-68-70—280 Justin Hastings 69-68-71-72—280 Ben Kohles 69-69-72-70—280 Patrick Cantlay 72-71-69-69—281 Ricky Castillo 71-69-73-68—281 Jason Dufner 71-71-71-68—281 Steven Fisk 70-72-71-68—281 Luke List 71-71-69-70—281 Taylor Montgomery 67-70-73-71—281 Chad Ramey 69-72-73-67—281 Adam Schenk 72-70-69-70—281 Patrick Fishburn 70-69-72-71—282 Mark Hubbard 71-68-70-73—282 Sahith Theegala 68-70-75-69—282 Kevin Velo 70-72-68-72—282 Vince Whaley 74-69-71-68—282 Eric Cole 73-70-73-67—283 Harris English 72-70-71-70—283 Matthew McCarty 64-73-70-76—283 Collin Morikawa 72-68-72-71—283 Zac Blair 69-68-72-75—284 Beau Hossler 73-70-71-70—284 Mac Meissner 71-72-73-68—284 Trey Mullinax 70-69-72-73—284 Seamus Power 71-69-70-74—284 Karl Vilips 73-70-71-70—284 Troy Merritt 68-75-66-76—285 Keith Mitchell 73-68-73-71—285 David Skinns 69-73-74-69—285 Tyler Watts 70-70-74-71—285 Byeong Hun An 70-71-74-71—286 Vince Covello 68-73-74-71—286 Martin Laird 70-70-71-75—286 Peter Malnati 69-74-72-71—286 Hayden Springer 69-72-67-78—286 Kevin Streelman 71-71-71-73—286 Braden Thornberry 72-70-74-70—286 Quade Cummins 73-68-71-75—287 John Pak 71-72-72-72—287 Thomas Rosenmueller 68-74-75-70—287 Anders Albertson 66-72-74-76—288 Trevor Cone 72-70-74-72—288 Justin Thomas 72-70-72-75—289 Will Chandler 73-70-73-74—290 Jim Knous 69-73-77-71—290 Tom Kim 72-71-77-73—293

