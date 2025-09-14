Live Radio
Procore Championship Scores

The Associated Press

September 14, 2025

Sunday

At Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course)

Napa, Calif.

Purse: $6 million

Yardage: 7,138; Par: 72

Final Round

Scottie Scheffler 70-68-64-67—269
Ben Griffin 64-66-70-70—270
Lanto Griffin 65-70-71-65—271
Emiliano Grillo 68-69-69-66—272
Jackson Koivun 67-66-68-71—272
J.J. Spaun 67-68-72-66—273
Garrick Higgo 69-68-66-71—274
Mackenzie Hughes 63-74-69-68—274
Rico Hoey 68-68-72-68—276
Cameron Young 72-67-70-67—276
Akshay Bhatia 68-73-70-66—277
Austin Eckroat 68-70-68-71—277
Sam Burns 71-72-68-67—278
Ryo Hisatsune 69-70-69-70—278
Matt Kuchar 68-70-74-66—278
Maverick McNealy 69-70-70-69—278
Isaiah Salinda 74-66-71-67—278
Michael Thorbjornsen 69-71-69-69—278
Jonathan Byrd 68-72-68-71—279
Russell Henley 65-68-74-72—279
Max Homa 71-69-73-66—279
Greyson Sigg 69-71-69-70—279
Brandt Snedeker 72-69-70-68—279
Davis Thompson 70-70-69-70—279
Gary Woodland 72-70-69-68—279
Joseph Bramlett 71-71-69-69—280
Doug Ghim 71-71-68-70—280
Justin Hastings 69-68-71-72—280
Ben Kohles 69-69-72-70—280
Patrick Cantlay 72-71-69-69—281
Ricky Castillo 71-69-73-68—281
Jason Dufner 71-71-71-68—281
Steven Fisk 70-72-71-68—281
Luke List 71-71-69-70—281
Taylor Montgomery 67-70-73-71—281
Chad Ramey 69-72-73-67—281
Adam Schenk 72-70-69-70—281
Patrick Fishburn 70-69-72-71—282
Mark Hubbard 71-68-70-73—282
Sahith Theegala 68-70-75-69—282
Kevin Velo 70-72-68-72—282
Vince Whaley 74-69-71-68—282
Eric Cole 73-70-73-67—283
Harris English 72-70-71-70—283
Matthew McCarty 64-73-70-76—283
Collin Morikawa 72-68-72-71—283
Zac Blair 69-68-72-75—284
Beau Hossler 73-70-71-70—284
Mac Meissner 71-72-73-68—284
Trey Mullinax 70-69-72-73—284
Seamus Power 71-69-70-74—284
Karl Vilips 73-70-71-70—284
Troy Merritt 68-75-66-76—285
Keith Mitchell 73-68-73-71—285
David Skinns 69-73-74-69—285
Tyler Watts 70-70-74-71—285
Byeong Hun An 70-71-74-71—286
Vince Covello 68-73-74-71—286
Martin Laird 70-70-71-75—286
Peter Malnati 69-74-72-71—286
Hayden Springer 69-72-67-78—286
Kevin Streelman 71-71-71-73—286
Braden Thornberry 72-70-74-70—286
Quade Cummins 73-68-71-75—287
John Pak 71-72-72-72—287
Thomas Rosenmueller 68-74-75-70—287
Anders Albertson 66-72-74-76—288
Trevor Cone 72-70-74-72—288
Justin Thomas 72-70-72-75—289
Will Chandler 73-70-73-74—290
Jim Knous 69-73-77-71—290
Tom Kim 72-71-77-73—293

