Procore Championship Scores

Sunday
At Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course)
Napa, Calif.
Purse: $6 million
Yardage: 7,138; Par: 72
Final Round
|Scottie Scheffler
|70-68-64-67—269
|Ben Griffin
|64-66-70-70—270
|Lanto Griffin
|65-70-71-65—271
|Emiliano Grillo
|68-69-69-66—272
|Jackson Koivun
|67-66-68-71—272
|J.J. Spaun
|67-68-72-66—273
|Garrick Higgo
|69-68-66-71—274
|Mackenzie Hughes
|63-74-69-68—274
|Rico Hoey
|68-68-72-68—276
|Cameron Young
|72-67-70-67—276
|Akshay Bhatia
|68-73-70-66—277
|Austin Eckroat
|68-70-68-71—277
|Sam Burns
|71-72-68-67—278
|Ryo Hisatsune
|69-70-69-70—278
|Matt Kuchar
|68-70-74-66—278
|Maverick McNealy
|69-70-70-69—278
|Isaiah Salinda
|74-66-71-67—278
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|69-71-69-69—278
|Jonathan Byrd
|68-72-68-71—279
|Russell Henley
|65-68-74-72—279
|Max Homa
|71-69-73-66—279
|Greyson Sigg
|69-71-69-70—279
|Brandt Snedeker
|72-69-70-68—279
|Davis Thompson
|70-70-69-70—279
|Gary Woodland
|72-70-69-68—279
|Joseph Bramlett
|71-71-69-69—280
|Doug Ghim
|71-71-68-70—280
|Justin Hastings
|69-68-71-72—280
|Ben Kohles
|69-69-72-70—280
|Patrick Cantlay
|72-71-69-69—281
|Ricky Castillo
|71-69-73-68—281
|Jason Dufner
|71-71-71-68—281
|Steven Fisk
|70-72-71-68—281
|Luke List
|71-71-69-70—281
|Taylor Montgomery
|67-70-73-71—281
|Chad Ramey
|69-72-73-67—281
|Adam Schenk
|72-70-69-70—281
|Patrick Fishburn
|70-69-72-71—282
|Mark Hubbard
|71-68-70-73—282
|Sahith Theegala
|68-70-75-69—282
|Kevin Velo
|70-72-68-72—282
|Vince Whaley
|74-69-71-68—282
|Eric Cole
|73-70-73-67—283
|Harris English
|72-70-71-70—283
|Matthew McCarty
|64-73-70-76—283
|Collin Morikawa
|72-68-72-71—283
|Zac Blair
|69-68-72-75—284
|Beau Hossler
|73-70-71-70—284
|Mac Meissner
|71-72-73-68—284
|Trey Mullinax
|70-69-72-73—284
|Seamus Power
|71-69-70-74—284
|Karl Vilips
|73-70-71-70—284
|Troy Merritt
|68-75-66-76—285
|Keith Mitchell
|73-68-73-71—285
|David Skinns
|69-73-74-69—285
|Tyler Watts
|70-70-74-71—285
|Byeong Hun An
|70-71-74-71—286
|Vince Covello
|68-73-74-71—286
|Martin Laird
|70-70-71-75—286
|Peter Malnati
|69-74-72-71—286
|Hayden Springer
|69-72-67-78—286
|Kevin Streelman
|71-71-71-73—286
|Braden Thornberry
|72-70-74-70—286
|Quade Cummins
|73-68-71-75—287
|John Pak
|71-72-72-72—287
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|68-74-75-70—287
|Anders Albertson
|66-72-74-76—288
|Trevor Cone
|72-70-74-72—288
|Justin Thomas
|72-70-72-75—289
|Will Chandler
|73-70-73-74—290
|Jim Knous
|69-73-77-71—290
|Tom Kim
|72-71-77-73—293
