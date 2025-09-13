Procore Championship Scores

Saturday
At Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course)
Napa, Calif.
Purse: $6 million
Yardage: 7,138; Par: 72
Third Round
|Ben Griffin
|64-66-70—200
|Jackson Koivun
|67-66-68—201
|Scottie Scheffler
|70-68-64—202
|Garrick Higgo
|69-68-66—203
|Austin Eckroat
|68-70-68—206
|Lanto Griffin
|65-70-71—206
|Emiliano Grillo
|68-69-69—206
|Mackenzie Hughes
|63-74-69—206
|Russell Henley
|65-68-74—207
|Matthew McCarty
|64-73-70—207
|J.J. Spaun
|67-68-72—207
|Jonathan Byrd
|68-72-68—208
|Justin Hastings
|69-68-71—208
|Ryo Hisatsune
|69-70-69—208
|Rico Hoey
|68-68-72—208
|Hayden Springer
|69-72-67—208
|Zac Blair
|69-68-72—209
|Mark Hubbard
|71-68-70—209
|Maverick McNealy
|69-70-70—209
|Troy Merritt
|68-75-66—209
|Greyson Sigg
|69-71-69—209
|Davis Thompson
|70-70-69—209
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|69-71-69—209
|Cameron Young
|72-67-70—209
|Doug Ghim
|71-71-68—210
|Ben Kohles
|69-69-72—210
|Taylor Montgomery
|67-70-73—210
|Seamus Power
|71-69-70—210
|Kevin Velo
|70-72-68—210
|Akshay Bhatia
|68-73-70—211
|Joseph Bramlett
|71-71-69—211
|Sam Burns
|71-72-68—211
|Patrick Fishburn
|70-69-72—211
|Martin Laird
|70-70-71—211
|Luke List
|71-71-69—211
|Trey Mullinax
|70-69-72—211
|Isaiah Salinda
|74-66-71—211
|Adam Schenk
|72-70-69—211
|Brandt Snedeker
|72-69-70—211
|Gary Woodland
|72-70-69—211
|Anders Albertson
|66-72-74—212
|Patrick Cantlay
|72-71-69—212
|Quade Cummins
|73-68-71—212
|Matt Kuchar
|68-70-74—212
|Collin Morikawa
|72-68-72—212
|Ricky Castillo
|71-69-73—213
|Jason Dufner
|71-71-71—213
|Harris English
|72-70-71—213
|Steven Fisk
|70-72-71—213
|Max Homa
|71-69-73—213
|Kevin Streelman
|71-71-71—213
|Sahith Theegala
|68-70-75—213
|Beau Hossler
|73-70-71—214
|Keith Mitchell
|73-68-73—214
|Chad Ramey
|69-72-73—214
|Justin Thomas
|72-70-72—214
|Karl Vilips
|73-70-71—214
|Tyler Watts
|70-70-74—214
|Vince Whaley
|74-69-71—214
|Byeong Hun An
|70-71-74—215
|Vince Covello
|68-73-74—215
|Peter Malnati
|69-74-72—215
|John Pak
|71-72-72—215
|Will Chandler
|73-70-73—216
|Eric Cole
|73-70-73—216
|Trevor Cone
|72-70-74—216
|Mac Meissner
|71-72-73—216
|David Skinns
|69-73-74—216
|Braden Thornberry
|72-70-74—216
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|68-74-75—217
|Jim Knous
|69-73-77—219
|Tom Kim
|72-71-77—220
