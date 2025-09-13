Live Radio
Procore Championship Scores

The Associated Press

September 13, 2025, 9:05 PM

Saturday

At Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course)

Napa, Calif.

Purse: $6 million

Yardage: 7,138; Par: 72

Third Round

Ben Griffin 64-66-70—200
Jackson Koivun 67-66-68—201
Scottie Scheffler 70-68-64—202
Garrick Higgo 69-68-66—203
Austin Eckroat 68-70-68—206
Lanto Griffin 65-70-71—206
Emiliano Grillo 68-69-69—206
Mackenzie Hughes 63-74-69—206
Russell Henley 65-68-74—207
Matthew McCarty 64-73-70—207
J.J. Spaun 67-68-72—207
Jonathan Byrd 68-72-68—208
Justin Hastings 69-68-71—208
Ryo Hisatsune 69-70-69—208
Rico Hoey 68-68-72—208
Hayden Springer 69-72-67—208
Zac Blair 69-68-72—209
Mark Hubbard 71-68-70—209
Maverick McNealy 69-70-70—209
Troy Merritt 68-75-66—209
Greyson Sigg 69-71-69—209
Davis Thompson 70-70-69—209
Michael Thorbjornsen 69-71-69—209
Cameron Young 72-67-70—209
Doug Ghim 71-71-68—210
Ben Kohles 69-69-72—210
Taylor Montgomery 67-70-73—210
Seamus Power 71-69-70—210
Kevin Velo 70-72-68—210
Akshay Bhatia 68-73-70—211
Joseph Bramlett 71-71-69—211
Sam Burns 71-72-68—211
Patrick Fishburn 70-69-72—211
Martin Laird 70-70-71—211
Luke List 71-71-69—211
Trey Mullinax 70-69-72—211
Isaiah Salinda 74-66-71—211
Adam Schenk 72-70-69—211
Brandt Snedeker 72-69-70—211
Gary Woodland 72-70-69—211
Anders Albertson 66-72-74—212
Patrick Cantlay 72-71-69—212
Quade Cummins 73-68-71—212
Matt Kuchar 68-70-74—212
Collin Morikawa 72-68-72—212
Ricky Castillo 71-69-73—213
Jason Dufner 71-71-71—213
Harris English 72-70-71—213
Steven Fisk 70-72-71—213
Max Homa 71-69-73—213
Kevin Streelman 71-71-71—213
Sahith Theegala 68-70-75—213
Beau Hossler 73-70-71—214
Keith Mitchell 73-68-73—214
Chad Ramey 69-72-73—214
Justin Thomas 72-70-72—214
Karl Vilips 73-70-71—214
Tyler Watts 70-70-74—214
Vince Whaley 74-69-71—214
Byeong Hun An 70-71-74—215
Vince Covello 68-73-74—215
Peter Malnati 69-74-72—215
John Pak 71-72-72—215
Will Chandler 73-70-73—216
Eric Cole 73-70-73—216
Trevor Cone 72-70-74—216
Mac Meissner 71-72-73—216
David Skinns 69-73-74—216
Braden Thornberry 72-70-74—216
Thomas Rosenmueller 68-74-75—217
Jim Knous 69-73-77—219
Tom Kim 72-71-77—220

