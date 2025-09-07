Pro-Palestine protester causes crash during Spanish Vuelta. Pedersen wins stage

MONFORTE DE LEMOS, Spain (AP) — A man carrying a Palestine flag caused a crash on the 15th stage of…

MONFORTE DE LEMOS, Spain (AP) — A man carrying a Palestine flag caused a crash on the 15th stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday when he ran toward the road as riders approached in the latest disruption to the Grand Tour race by protesters.

The stage was won by Mads Pedersen, while Jonas Vingegaard kept the overall lead entering the final week of the race.

Javi Romo and Edward Planckaert went down moments after a man carrying the flag approached. Romo crashed just after he looked back at the protester. Planckaert, of team Alpecin-Deceuninck, fell while trying to avoid Romo.

Movistar Team’s Romo had part of his shorts ripped off, and had to stop for a few moments before being able to rejoin the race. Planckaert got back on his bicycle and continued.

The protester, who was detained, tripped and did not quite make it to the road. He was apparently hiding from security as the riders approached with about 55 kilometers left in the 168-kilometer (104-mile) stage. A police officer also crossed the road in front of the riders after he saw the protester making his run on the other side.

There have been a series of disruptions by pro-Palestine protesters during the three-week Grand Tour race in Spain. Israel’s Premier Tech team started Saturday’s stage wearing new kits without the team name, apparently to reduce the visibility of their riders.

The El Pais Spanish newspaper said hackers took over the race’s radio communications during Saturday’s stage and broadcast pro Palestine messages.

It was the 11th Grand Tour stage win for Lidl-Trek rider Pedersen, and fourth in the Vuelta.

“I have to say it makes the victory even sweeter, the way the team rode today,” Pedersen said. “The boys worked so hard to make it possible. In the end, it makes it even nicer to win. Everyone knew our plan, everyone was looking at us, and still we succeed. Absolutely incredible.”

Monday is a rest day.

