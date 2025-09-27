Prince Owusu scores in 90th minute to tie a club record and CF Montreal beats 10-man Charlotte 4-1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dante Sealy scored a goal in each half, Prince Owusu added a goal in the 90th…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dante Sealy scored a goal in each half, Prince Owusu added a goal in the 90th minute to tie a club record, and CF Montreal beat 10-man Charlotte FC 4-1 on Saturday night for its sixth victory of the season.

Montreal (6-17-9) ended a three-game winless streak with its first victory since Aug. 23.

Charlotte (17-13-2) has lost back-to-back games following a record-tying nine-game winning streak.

Wilfried Zaha opened the scoring for Charlotte in the 10th minute when he dribbled around goalkeeper Thomas Gillier for a shot into an empty net. But Charlotte was reduced to 10-men in the 20th when Adilson Malanda was issued a red card following a VAR review.

Sealy tied it at 1-all in the 41st on a beautiful free kick and he added another in the 86th for a 3-1 lead.

Fabian Herbers put Montreal ahead 2-1 in the 53rd. He was left alone at the near post to head Luca Petrasso’s cross off the hand of goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina and in.

Owusu has scored nine of his 13 MLS goals on the road to tie Nacho Piatti’s record set during the 2016 season.

