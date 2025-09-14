Live Radio
Playoff-bound Brewers rally from 5 runs down to beat Cardinals 9-8 in 10 innings

The Associated Press

September 14, 2025, 12:33 AM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Caleb Durbin hit a tying double in the 10th inning, Andruw Monasterio followed with the winning single and the playoff-bound Milwaukee Brewers rallied from five runs down to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-8 on Saturday night.

Milwaukee players took the field aware they were already ensured at least a National League wild card, after the New York Mets lost to Texas a little earlier. But the NL Central leaders hardly let up.

After trailing 6-1 in the sixth, they scratched across five runs in the eighth and ninth to tie it 7-all on RBI infield singles by Jackson Chourio and William Contreras.

